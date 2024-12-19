Introducing The Industry - Leading Weighted Vest Model From Zelus Fitness

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelus Fitness is thrilled to announce the exceptional success of its weighted vest brand, especially the Weight Vest for Running and Training, which is distinguishable by its unique and original matching design.

Since the brand's official launch in 2016, Zelus' Weighted Vests have quickly won the hearts of runners, cross-fit athletes, hikers, bikers, and even military personnel all over the United States.

Adjustable Weight Vests Enhance Workout from Zelus Fitness

They are functional, well-designed, and versatile for a wide variety of sports and exercises. Users have also commended the vests for being incredibly adjustable, with elastic straps and bands that hold the frame firmly but comfortably, regardless of the wearer's height, inseam, or body size.

Zelus' Best Seller

At the forefront is our best-selling single-weight model, the Weight Vest for Running and Training. Since its launch in 2017, it has consistently gained nationwide appeal with its functionality and comfort. Within the first eleven months of 2024, over 250,000 units have been sold, making it the preferred choice for fitness enthusiasts in the whole country.

What are some of the main features of this vest?

It is Durable

Made of premium chloroprene rubber, it stays super rigid, breathable, soft, and elastic even under extreme conditions.

It is Comfortable

The shoulder straps are cushioned and gentle, and the fabric is non-chafing.

The edges are double-stitched to prevent sand leakage.

The thickened and widened shoulders distribute the vest's weight evenly and prevent shoulder fatigue.

It is well-balanced

It is evenly filled with iron sand to ensure proper balance and reduce the risk of injury.

The integrated adjustable buckle strap is perfect for a bust between 35 and 45 inches.

It is all-round and Versatile.

Stuffed with chemical-free iron sands, this vest is perfect for strength training, muscle building, stair climbing, weight loss, weightlifting, walking, running, and more.

It Keeps Your Items Safe

The vest includes a detachable front zipper pocket, perfect for keeping cell phones, car keys, and other items safe and secure while you work out.

A Favorable Warranty

Your purchase is guaranteed by Zelus' one-year warranty and friendly 24/7 customer service.

What Do Customers Say?

We are most proud of and encouraged by the feedback we have received from customers, fitness enthusiasts, and reviewers. Over 5,000 customers have reviewed and rated this vest on Amazon, earning an impressive overall rating of 4.4 stars.

Users have also been enthusiastic about sharing their enjoyment of working out with the vest. Here are some of the most popular comments:

"It is rock solid but comfortable"

"Absolutely versatile: perfect for a multitude of exercises"

"Well balanced and great for long workouts"

Zelus Weighted Vests, Here to Stay!

The growing popularity of this vest, combined with the evident results, proves that our product is not just a trend but a staple in fitness nationwide. With incredibly good quality and designs, great sales, and positive reviews to back it up, the Zelus Weighted Vest stands as an absolute must-have for anyone looking to maximize their workout potential.

Contact Us!

Please visit https://zelusfitness.com/ for more information about our weighted vest and to explore our full range of fitness products.

