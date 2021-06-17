Introducing the Industry's Most Powerful and Industry's Quietest Cordless Handheld Blower - The RYOBI™ 40V HP Brushless WHISPER SERIES® Jet Fan Blower

ANDERSON, S.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtronic Industries Power Equipment (TTI) introduces our most powerful cordless blower in the RYOBI™ WHISPER SERIES™ Family, our quietest range of products. The 40V HP Brushless WHISPER SERIES® Jet Fan Blower delivers peak performance at 730 CFM and up to 190 MPH. Innovative noise reduction technology allows this blower to deliver all the power without the noise at only 57 decibels. Our advanced lithium-ion technology delivers up to 2 hours of runtime using the two included 40V 4 Ah Batteries.

The new RYOBI 40V HP Brushless WHISPER SERIES® Jet Fan Blower is the industry’s most powerful cordless handheld blower, delivering peak performance at 730 CFM and up to 190 MPH. It also rates as the industry’s quietest cordless handheld blower at only 57 decibels.

"As the #1 cordless lawn and garden brand and the top-selling cordless mower brand in the U.S., RYOBI™ has made major strides in outdoor power," says Lee Sowell, President of TTI's RYOBI™ Outdoor Products Division. "This blower is a testament to the advancements of lithium-ion technology and the relentless product development efforts here at TTI. We are consistently striving to give our users more power, more runtime, and less noise in their outdoor power equipment."

"We are in the middle of an industry shift from traditional gas power sources to cordless solutions. With this shift comes the need for power and runtime along with a desire for less noise," says Steve Holland, Senior Vice President of Product Development for TTI. "The RYOBI™ WHISPER SERIES™ Family is the quietest range of products yet. This new blower is an engineering marvel achieving unbelievable power at an incredibly low sound level of 57 decibels, and we're just getting started."

This blower delivers all the power of gas with none of the hassle. Cordless convenience means no mixing gas and oil, no maintenance, and no more hassle starting the unit. Simply plug in a battery and pull the trigger to unleash incredible power without the noise. Delivering a powerful 730 CFM and 190 MPH, this blower sacrifices nothing but gas.

The RYOBI™ 40V HP Brushless Jet Fan Blower (model RY404100VNM, MSRP $299) features HP Technology which combines a high-performance brushless motor and industry-leading lithium-ion technology delivering an impressive 730 CFM and 190 MPH. Featuring a jet fan design and innovative noise reduction technology, this blower achieves peak performance at only 57 decibels, delivering all the power without the noise. The cruise control feature reduces user fatigue allowing you to dial in performance from 250 CFM to 550 CFM. Unleash the full potential of this blower with the featured turbo button delivering up to 730 CFM or exercise complete control with the variable speed trigger for clearing in delicate areas like mulch beds. This blower comes with two speed tips allowing you to modify your blower to achieve between 160MPH and 190 MPH of clearing force.

The included two 4 Ah high-capacity lithium-ion batteries provide up to two hours of runtime at 300 CFM and the 40V rapid charger delivers 4X faster charging compared to the previous 40V Charger (OP403). Both 40V batteries and charger are compatible with over 50 products in the RYOBI™ 40-Volt system. The 40V HP Brushless Jet Fan Blower is covered by an impressive 5-year warranty and will be available exclusively at The Home Depot and homedepot.com in early fall of 2021. Additional information can be found at ryobitools.com.

