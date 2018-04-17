Introducing the Inevitek: The World's First Desktop Heater and Cooler

GANGNAM, Seoul, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From gamers to designers, developers and editors, virtually anyone who works with their hands a lot has experienced discomfort either due to unbearable heat or cold at some point in time. The Inevitek, a 2-in-1 desktop heater and cooler, now available on Kickstarter, is all set to change that. Say goodbye to cold hands and sweaty palms forever. Developed for but not limited to gamers, this 12 oz. soda can size desktop gadget packs a punch with its powerful heater and instant cooling fan.

Keep hands at their optimal temperature for maximum performance

The Inevitek is incredibly quiet and uses very little energy to warm stiff fingers and cool sweaty hands. The instant heating and cooling function is a lifesaver for gamers who rely on split-second reaction speeds. It prevents loss of hand speed by up to 40% with 3 adjustable heat levels for instant heating when the hands are cold. 3 adjustable fan speeds provide just the right amount of breeze to cool sweaty palms instantly.

The multifunctional Inevitek boasts a host of other features that include, but are not limited to:

Carbon fiber infrared heater: Instant heating, 3 heat levels, tripled gold plated

Ultra-quiet cooling fan: Powerful cooling, 3 fan speeds, 9-blade design, hydraulic bearings

Detachable mouse bungee: Provides smooth, fast and precise movements, no more cable tugs

3-port USB hub: Easy access and within reach, located discreetly behind the desktop gadget

Safe Shutdown: Automatic shutdown in case of overheating or when the gadget is not in use

Smart programs: Monitors temperature levels and helps maintain desired cold/warmth levels

Touch switches: Effortless control using just the fingertips, unbreakable and great looking

Gamers prefer corded mice for speed and reliability. The detachable mouse bungee made of high-quality silica offers a zero-gravity, frictionless mouse experience for a smoother workflow. A discreetly located 3-port USB hub provides easy access to a USB port. While developed with computer users in mind, the Inevitek can also benefit other users such as craftsmen and hobbyists.

"Small enough to sit on top of your palm but packed with features, the Inevitek is a game changer for anyone with cold hands and sweaty palms," said Sean Kim, the creator of the Inevitek who suffers from hyperhidrosis himself. "Sweaty hands are unpleasant. Losing grip of your mouse due to a cable tug, especially while gaming can be annoying."

All these features are packed into a compact and stylishly designed case to save precious desk space and to complement other gaming peripherals. Designed to boost both productivity and performance, the Inevitek is undoubtedly the hottest and coolest desktop gadget on Kickstarter.

More information about Inevitek is available here. Pre-order it on Kickstarter for a super early bird price of $43 for one and $79 for a set of two.

