Introducing The Intersection Of People And Technology Podcast (IPT Podcast) Powered By T-ROC

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, introduces an all new podcast titled 'The Intersection of People and Technology (IPT Podcast).' The platform will host curious conversations with connected insiders and innovators about where technology in retail started, the state of it today, and what the future holds. Powered by T-ROC, the IPT Podcast will launch its inaugural episode this month with special guest, Chris Green, Vice President of Business Development at T-ROC and host Telsys Tarallo.

Produced and powered by T-ROC, the IPT Podcast will bring industry experts together to thoughtfully explore the new world of retail, specifically taking listeners behind the scenes and to the frontlines of where people and technology converge. Episodes will feature various C-suite executives, including T-ROC's CEO and founder Brett Beveridge, for an inside look at the technology that powers all aspects of the retail industry and the integral role people play on the ground in making it all happen.

"We've always been enthralled by exploring the connection between people and technology – and specifically looking at the strength those bring to retail when combined," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "Powering the IPT Podcast was a natural progression so we can bring the conversations we're already having to the forefront for others to participate and learn. Stay tuned for innovative conversations from the podcast."

Episodes of the IPT Podcast will be released bi-weekly and listeners can find it wherever they tune in to access podcasts, including Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and T-ROC's YouTube channel.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

