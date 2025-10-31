Introducing the Irving Health and Wellness Clinic, set to open on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 8200 N MacArthur Blvd, Suite 110, Irving, TX

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Irving Health and Wellness Clinic will open Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at 8200 N MacArthur Blvd, Suite 110, Irving, TX 75063. The clinic operates in the same building as the ER of Irving at the same street address. Entrances and suites are separate. Signs are posted. Parking is on site.

The opening adds a practical option for everyday care for the residents of Irving. Patients can visit for routine medical needs and same-day appointments . In case you require an immediate evaluation, the ER of Irving is located in the same building with a separate entrance. The goal is straightforward: faster decisions and fewer unnecessary trips.

A grand opening offer will run for a limited time. Eligible wellness and aesthetics services are 50% OFF from Nov. 3, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026 (subject to change).

The clinic will post the complete list of eligible services on its website. Appointment links and pricing appear with each service page.

Wellness offerings include a medical weight-loss program with structured follow-up, IV hydration therapy for recovery and hydration, and low-testosterone evaluation and care that begins with labs and a clinical review.

Aesthetics services cover common requests in the DFW metroplex. Options include Botox and Jeuveau, microneedling, chemical peels, IPL photo rejuvenation, Laser Genesis, laser hair removal, HydraFacial, and LaseMD Ultra. KeraLase hair treatment is planned. The clinic will announce the start date after training and protocols are complete. Results vary by patient. A clinician will review options and safety before any procedure.

Patient flow is direct. Visitors park once, check in, and receive an evaluation. If a case needs the ER team, staff coordinate the handoff through the separate entrance. If a case remains appropriate for the clinic, patients complete the visit and leave with clear next steps. Records and teams remain separate between the clinic and the ER.

The site design supports quick visits. Check-in is simple. Rooms are arranged for short walks between intake, exam, and discharge. The layout aims to reduce time in the building without rushing care. For urgent care, walk-ins are welcome during posted hours. For IV therapy, aesthetics, and weight management, scheduling in advance is recommended to manage room availability and staffing.

The clinic serves Irving and the greater Dallas–Fort Worth area. Location data shows easy access from N MacArthur Blvd and nearby residential areas. The address appears on major map platforms. Suite numbers and signage match the listings to reduce confusion on first visits.

Opening details are set. The date is Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The address is 8200 N MacArthur Blvd, Suite 110, Irving, TX 75063. The website is www.irvingwellnessclinic.com . Hours, pricing, and appointment links are posted online. Media can request an interview or a tour by calling 972-891-8650 or emailing [email protected].

About Irving Health and Wellness Clinic

Irving Health and Wellness Clinic provides outpatient IV therapy, medical weight loss, and a range of aesthetic services. The clinic is located in central Irving with on-site parking and separate operations from the ER of Irving.

SOURCE Irving Health and Wellness Clinic