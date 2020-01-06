Introducing The J Collection, A Portfolio Of Distinctive Southern Hotels And Resorts

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of the J Collection, a New Orleans-based collection of exceptional Southern hotels and resorts. The J Collection is comprised of 19 unique, locally owned and operated hotels situated throughout New Orleans and the surrounding region. Each property offers its own distinctive style and personality, along with personalized service and southern hospitality. This new brand is the next step in the evolution of the New Orleans Hotel Collection and the French Quarter Hotel Collection – previously two separate hotel groups – which are now under the same umbrella of the J Collection.

"The J Collection represents the best of the South, with an incredibly diverse array of hotels and resorts, each with its own unique story to tell," said Joe Jaeger, Principal of the J Collection. "As we continue to expand our presence throughout New Orleans and beyond, including the two most recent acquisitions of Le Richelieu and Dunleith, we look forward to continuing our commitment to preserving and protecting historically significant properties throughout the region."

The J Collection was founded in New Orleans by Jaeger in 2015 as a part of the MCC Group, a multi-unit real estate development organization dedicated to projects that spur meaningful economic and community development. Jaeger's vision is guided by a belief that all projects should not only deliver exceptional guest experiences, but also positive change for the community. Jaeger has a deep commitment to preserving history while modernizing amenities for today's traveler, and this is reflected across all of the hotels under the J Collection brand.

The J Collection hotels and resorts are designed to inspire, capturing the rich history, culture and personality of their respective destinations. Each are a part of the fabric and heritage of the cities in which they reside – beloved icons that have been cherished by generations – including Nottoway, the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South; The Bourbon Orleans, which is home to the most historic ballroom in New Orleans; The Jung Hotel & Residences, Canal Street's first luxury hotel; and Audubon Cottages, a collection of tucked away cottages gathered around what is said to be the first swimming pool in the French Quarter.

The J Collection is committed to providing engaging social spaces for guests and offers a multitude of gathering places at its properties including the iconic Bourbon O Bar at the Bourbon Orleans and 21st Amendment at La Louisiane inside Hotel Mazarin, both featuring live jazz nightly. With a well-curated range of options, from boutique to sprawling, the J Collection offers a range of price points appealing to any traveler; from a romantic escape or a family vacation, to a one-of-a-kind corporate event, wedding or celebration.

