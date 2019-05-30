Introducing the Jassby Match

In an ever-growing "screen-time" world, parents need new ways to connect with their kids where they spend their time. One of Jassby's initial focuses is on family finance, allowing a one-stop shop for parents and grandparents to send money to their kids, encouraging kids to complete chores or finish an assignment. Kids will learn budgeting, initiative, and accountability through the app. All users will also enjoy a reward filled, world-class shopping experience.

The app will continue to evolve with monthly updates focusing on family-time tips, recipes, calendars, communicator, and saving functions.

"The idea started as a way to meet demand in an underserved family finance market," said Benny Nachman, payments industry veteran and founder of Jassby. "Cash and checks aren't effective payment options when kids are doing so much of their purchasing online. And, as a parent, I don't want to give my kids free-reign with my credit card. Matching funds is a great way for new users to experience our service."

Jassby's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Greg Bottenhorn, adds, "Data shows kids spend at least six hours a day on mobile devices. As a father of four, I see it in my house. Like it or not, I need to find ways to connect with them there. With the Jassby Match, we are giving back to our users who have helped us grow tremendously this year."

Currently the app is available for IOS devices, through the Apple store or as a web app at www.jassby.com. For more information, contact the marketing department at media@jassby.com or 843-360-5611.

Jassby, Inc. was founded in 2017 with a goal of uniting families. They are a 25 person company headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Media Contact: Greg Bottenhorn, greg.bottenhorn@jassby.com

