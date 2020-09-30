Introducing the Junior Achievement of New York Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7th-9th business leaders, government officials, and educators, will gather for a virtual three-day experience in support of Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York). This year's innovative Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit connects the traditional gala audience to the work their support makes possible - access to work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship curriculum for K-12 students in New York City, Lower Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

The multi-day series of engagements celebrates students, teachers and volunteers and features segments that honor he JA New York2020 Student of the Year, The EY Young Innovator of the Year and the Leadership Award recipient, an exemplary champion for empowerment in business.

In addition to the traditional awards ceremony, the Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit will include student town halls, panels featuring local elected officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders discussing the business case for racial justice, diversity, equity and inclusion; the impact of COVID-19 on New York's economic prospects, and the future of entrepreneurship in New York City, and more.

"Our mission to inspire the next generation to envision a brighter tomorrow has never been more relevant or urgent," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "As New Yorkers face one of the most challenging academic years in history, Junior Achievement has responded swiftly by transforming traditional programming, creating new digital programs that engage students, teachers and volunteers in a remote learning environment, all at no cost to schools. The Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit gives us the opportunity to showcase our incredible students and supporters - amplifying new voices that speak to the important social and economic challenges of our time."

For more information about the Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit, visit https://www.janyinspiringtomorrows.org/ . To participate in the event please contact Alex Wyatt, Senior Manager for Special Events, at [email protected] .

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

