Introducing the KOHLER WasteLAB DemiLav: A Handcrafted Expression of Material Innovation and Design

KOHLER, Wis., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler expands its WasteLAB™ collection with the introduction of the WasteLAB DemiLav®, a meticulously handcrafted lavatory that celebrates the beauty of reclaimed material through refined design and artisanal execution.

KOHLER WasteLAB DemiLav in Ashen KOHLER WasteLAB DemiLav in Eggshell KOHLER WasteLAB DemiLav in Ashen

Born from the same pioneering process as the first WasteLAB sink, Vox®, the DemiLav sink reimagines industrial byproduct as a medium for elevated, one-of-a-kind craftsmanship. Each piece is composed of at least 70% recycled materials sourced directly from Kohler's manufacturing waste streams - transforming what was once overlooked into an object of enduring beauty and purpose.

At the heart of the WasteLAB DemiLav sink is a celebration of human touch, made in small batches. Skilled artisans shape, cast and finish each lavatory by hand, creating subtle variations in tone, texture, and surface that ensure no two pieces are exactly alike. The result is a product defined not by uniformity, but by individuality—where each basin carries the imprint of both maker and material.

Delicately sloping lines and a squared-off silhouette give the WasteLAB DemiLav sink its distinctive, contemporary presence—setting it apart from more traditional forms. The shallow basin depth creates a sleek, sculptural focal point, offering a refined balance of softness and structure. Designed for versatility, the WasteLAB DemiLav sink pairs seamlessly with wall- or deck-mount faucets, allowing for tailored installation across a range of modern bath environments.

Its clean geometry and considered proportions provide flexibility without compromising visual impact. The demi-scale footprint lends itself to both compact and statement spaces alike, delivering an elevated design moment that feels intentional, nuanced, and enduring.

"With WasteLAB DemiLav, we wanted to honor both material and maker, preserving the human touch at every stage of the process," said Monty Stauffer, Lead Industrial Designer, Kohler WasteLAB. "Each piece carries variations that speak to its origin and evolution—making every sink not just a functional object, but an expression of craftsmanship and transformation."

Kohler WasteLAB continues to push the boundaries of sustainable innovation merging advanced manufacturing with time-honored craft. The WasteLAB DemiLav sink embodies this ethos, offering designers and homeowners a meaningful way to engage with sustainable design principles while embracing the tactile richness of handcrafted form.

The WasteLAB DemiLav sink is available in Ashen and Eggshell colorways on Kohler.com. Press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About Kohler WasteLAB

KOHLER WasteLAB produces a collection of beautiful, handcrafted products designed for those who want to make a statement, with substance. WasteLAB products are crafted with the meticulous quality you expect from KOHLER, with small-batch authenticity because each collection is designed and manufactured in Kohler, WI. From their unexpected materials to premium forms and organic details, to artisanal techniques and exclusive designer collaborations—WasteLAB is artistry, born from sustainability.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

Magrino PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.