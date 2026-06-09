Kohler Advances Smart Toilet Innovation with Expanded Leap Collection

KOHLER, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bath, announces the extension of the Leap™ smart toilet collection with three new models that expand choice across automated functionality, personal cleansing, and price point while maintaining a consistent design silhouette. The newly extended KOHLER® Leap collection offers more ways to access smart toilet innovation through thoughtful design, advanced technology, and customizable features that meet personal needs with its range of technology features.

Credit: Kohler Credit: Kohler

The Leap smart toilet, defined by its sleek tankless shape, intuitive performance, and integrated bidet functionality, is now available in Dune. This new neutral color option allows designers and expressive homeowners to integrate smart toilet technology into a broader range of bathroom styles while maintaining performance. Designed to support comfort, cleanliness, and ease of use, the extended collection allows users to select the features that best fit their needs while maintaining a consistent, modern aesthetic.

The new Leap smart toilet plus dual wand includes Kohler's unique, first-to-market dual front- and rear‑wand innovation, also featured in the PureWash® E860 bidet seat. The front wand delivers improved comfort and hygiene, designed to support women's health and wellness through every stage of life with enhanced personal cleansing. A variety of built-in features include a heated seat, handheld remote with programmable presets, and advanced bidet personalization standardized across Kohler's superior line of smart toilets. The new model sets a benchmark for hygienic, highly customizable cleanliness in the smart toilet marketplace and advances innovation within the Leap collection.

The new Leap Lite smart toilet offers a simplified entry into smart toileting with advanced functionality. This tankless design delivers key smart features including a heated seat, dual flush, automatic open and close, and touchless flush, without integrated bidet functionality. By combining enhanced comfort with hands-free operation, this model brings smart toilet innovation to users seeking a more streamlined experience at a lower price point.

Together, the expanded Leap collection reflects Kohler's continued focus on intentional design, practical innovation, and everyday comfort. Each offering in the Leap smart toilet collection is EPA WaterSense® certified and meets requirements for ADA compliance. From touchless operation and efficient flushing to personalized hygiene and refined aesthetics, the Leap collection offers flexible solutions for modern bathrooms.

Visit Kohler.com for more information. Press kit available here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

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SOURCE Kohler Co.