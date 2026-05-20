Kohler x Studio McGee Unveil Innovative and Timeless Bathroom Suite with New Claude Collection

The Claude collection offers a comprehensive suite of coordinated products, including a one‑piece smart toilet, traditional two‑piece toilet, freestanding bath, console and pedestal sinks, undermount sinks, vanities, and mirrors — all thoughtfully designed to work seamlessly together across finishes and forms.

"Partnering with Kohler allows thoughtful design and advanced performance to come together in a way that feels natural and elevated," said Shea McGee, founder and designer of Studio McGee. "With Claude, we created an entire cohesive bathroom collection that feels grounded and enduring, with pieces that draw you in. We designed products that are intentional and innovative while leaning into architectural detail and classic proportions to deliver comfort and functionality expected in a modern home."

Drawing from Kohler's rich design archives, the Claude collection is rooted in architectural molding and classic furniture forms. Sculptural silhouettes, refined chamfered details, and balanced proportions define the collection, creating a cohesive and elevated bathroom experience for designers and homeowners alike, achieved through Kohler's manufacturing acumen.

The Claude Collection includes:

Claude One-Piece Smart Toilet: A category‑defining statement that pairs advanced technology with an elegant, furniture‑inspired form. Rather than presenting as overtly technical, Claude maintains a traditional aesthetic that elevates the bathroom environment - available in White or Dune.

A category‑defining statement that pairs advanced technology with an elegant, furniture‑inspired form. Rather than presenting as overtly technical, Claude maintains a traditional aesthetic that elevates the bathroom environment - available in White or Dune. Claude Two-Piece Toilet: A modern interpretation of a classic silhouette, combining traditional form with contemporary performance. The fully skirted bowl creates a streamlined appearance and is compatible with hidden‑cord bidet seats.

A modern interpretation of a classic silhouette, combining traditional form with contemporary performance. The fully skirted bowl creates a streamlined appearance and is compatible with hidden‑cord bidet seats. Claude Freestanding Bath: A sculptural centerpiece inspired by historic molding, designed to echo the Audrine Kitchen Sink for a cohesive, whole‑home aesthetic. The bath features a generous 17‑inch soaking depth and an integrated back for enhanced comfort and support.

A sculptural centerpiece inspired by historic molding, designed to echo the Audrine Kitchen Sink for a cohesive, whole‑home aesthetic. The bath features a generous 17‑inch soaking depth and an integrated back for enhanced comfort and support. Claude Console and Pedestal Sinks: Characterized by refined chamfered detailing that descends from historic Kohler designs, these sinks bring architectural softness and timeless craftsmanship to the bath.

Characterized by refined chamfered detailing that descends from historic Kohler designs, these sinks bring architectural softness and timeless craftsmanship to the bath. Claude Undermount Sinks: Designed to mirror the collection's architectural roots, with subtle molding details that wrap the inner base for depth, character, and continuity across installations.

Designed to mirror the collection's architectural roots, with subtle molding details that wrap the inner base for depth, character, and continuity across installations. Claude Vanity: A complete, all‑in‑one solution with a Carrara quartz top and matching backsplash, a Dune‑colored undermount sink, and Studio McGee–designed Malin hardware. Available in 24‑ to 72‑inch sizes, the vanity includes soft‑close drawers and doors, integrated electrical options, and a choice of White Oak, Draper Oak, or White finishes.

A complete, all‑in‑one solution with a Carrara quartz top and matching backsplash, a Dune‑colored undermount sink, and Studio McGee–designed Malin hardware. Available in 24‑ to 72‑inch sizes, the vanity includes soft‑close drawers and doors, integrated electrical options, and a choice of White Oak, Draper Oak, or White finishes. Claude Mirror: A chamfered octagonal frame inspired by Kohler archival designs that rounds out the collection. Available in multiple finishes, the mirror offers flexible vertical or horizontal mounting to suit a range of spaces.

"Working with Shea allowed us to push the boundaries of what bathroom design can be. She brought a fresh perspective to Kohler's rich design heritage, helping us translate our archives into something distinctly modern, but classic," said Margaret Mazz, Kohler Studio Manager. "Claude demonstrates that advanced performance - especially in a smart toilet - doesn't have to look technical. It can be beautifully designed, intuitive to use, and grounded in timeless form."

Claude builds on a longstanding collaboration between Kohler and Studio McGee, which includes the Edalyn™ kitchen faucet collection, Castia™ bathroom collection, Malin™ vanity collection, Embra™ lighting collection, Seagrove™ vanity collection, and Kernen™ lighting collection—together offering thoughtfully designed solutions to outfit an entire home.

Kohler will mark the launch of the Claude collection with the opening of its first retail store in Utah, adjacent to the future McGee & Co. brick-and-mortar storefront. Located in Trolley Square, Salt Lake City, the 9,584‑square‑foot Kohler Store by Hajoca features 10 immersive suites and 23 curated vignettes showcasing Kohler and Kallista products.

The Claude bathroom collection will be available for purchase this summer. For additional product information and Studio McGee collection updates, visit Kohler.com.

See press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About Studio McGee

Studio McGee is an interior design firm founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Syd and Shea McGee. Studio McGee's journey began on social media, quickly capturing the attention of a design-loving community through a steady stream of inspirational projects and consistent design tips. With a rapidly growing and loyal following, the design business expanded into the launch of their e-commerce brand, McGee & Co., alongside an ever-growing roster of licensing partnerships and marketing opportunities that amplified Studio McGee's design voice — including their New York Times best-selling books Make Life Beautiful and The Art of Home, and their most recent entertaining cookbook, Around the Table, a product line with Target, a MasterClass series, and their long-running Netflix show Dream Home Makeover. Today, Studio McGee remains creatively led by co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Shea McGee and is widely regarded as one of the leading innovators in the interior design industry—celebrated for a "modern classic" aesthetic and a mission to empower others to "Make Life Beautiful" by elevating daily life through thoughtful design. For more information about Studio McGee, please visit studio-mcgee.com.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

Magrino PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.