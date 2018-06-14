Introducing the Latest FinTech Companies Selected for Our Award-Winning Barclays Accelerator, Powered by Techstars

The programme, which has been running since 2014, has become one of the most selective FinTech accelerators in the world, with a growing list of alumni that are shaping the future of financial services. This is the 3rd cohort in Tel Aviv, and the 11th globally.

The successful candidates - unveiled during a launch event at Rise Tel Aviv, fought off competition from more than 200 applicants, representing 39 countries.

This is the first week of the programme, which will run for the next thirteen weeks. Demo day will take place in Tel Aviv in the first week of September, where the investor community will get the chance to hear our FinTech companies' pitches first-hand.

The Barclays and Techstars partnership

The programme brings together two powerful networks: Barclays, the transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank with over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, operating in over 40 countries, and Techstars, the worldwide network that has 1,300 portfolio companies who have raised over $4.6 billion in capital. Together, the two companies open up their extensive global networks of mentors, entrepreneurs, partners and clients, to give each company the best chance to succeed.

Michal Beinisch, Innovation Officer for Barclays Israel said: "We're thrilled to be launching the 3rd cohort of the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars in Tel Aviv. With hundreds of new companies starting up in Israel each year, it's clear that the entrepreneurial spirit is truly engrained in Israeli culture, and Barclays is committed to helping Israel remain a global hub for financial services innovation. Alongside our partners from Techstars, we have identified the top FinTech prospects from local and global ecosystems and are primed to change the face of finance as we know it."

Hilla Ovil Brenner, Managing Director of the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars, in Tel Aviv, said: "The unique partnership between Barclays and Techstars provides a great opportunity for Fintech and cyber companies. Following the success of the accelerators powered by Techstars in London and New York, we are excited to launch this exceptional 2018 class in Tel Aviv (startup nation). 11 international companies will get the opportunity to grow under Techstars' and Barclays' networks and benefit from the knowledge and connections we have to offer. The companies are fortunate to join the family of Techstars, the leading network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, in over 40 programs around the world."

Introducing our 11 companies joining our Accelerator programme:

1 MADA Analytics: a predictive analytics company for optimising renewables. madaanalytics.com/ 2 Cred: a personalised investment portfolio tool that matches a client's existing worldview and long-term investing need. credinvest.co 3 LiST: Transforms life insurance policies into blockchain technology based tokens, and provides a market place for trading life settlement tokens. listsettlements.com 4 Safehouse: Military grade security to Internet users with one button (or less). safehousetechnologies.com 5 Kriptos: sophisticated software that classifies and labels company information using Artificial Intelligence. www.kriptos.io 6 OKO Weather: An Insurtech company bringing crop insurance to emerging markets. oko.finance 7 InFront Compliance: Automated compliance for companies and third party vendors. infrontcompliance.com 8 Cubbit: the first distributed data-centre, built on a peer-to-peer network made of small, local domestic servers. cubbit.net 9 MoreMoney: Instant, off-the-shelf Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform powering a new generation of financial AI advisors. moremoney.me 10 Homelend: A blockchain solution for the mortgage industry. homelend.io 11 Integer: Providing liquidity to illiquid markets through the tokenization of underlying securities and assets

About the Barclays Accelerator

The Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars, is an award-winning 13-week intensive startup programme designed to shape and scale the next generation of FinTech businesses. Since 2014, It's connected startups to mentors from across Techstars' and Barclays' global network of clients, partners and experts, with a focus on creating breakthrough solutions to solve some of our industry's biggest challenges.

For more information on the Barclays Accelerator, visit barclaysaccelerator.com

SOURCE Barclays