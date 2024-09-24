Introducing the Latest in Vision Correction Technology: The VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® Pro Software

TROY, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Eye Institute is proud to announce an exciting new addition to our practice—state-of-the-art vision correction technology that can transform how we treat nearsightedness and astigmatism. We've acquired the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS, which has recently received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This cutting-edge technology marks a significant step forward in laser eye surgery, and we are proud to be the first to offer it here in Troy, Michigan.

Why This Matters to You

We have upgraded our VISUMAX 500, which was first in Michigan! Since 2014, over 5,000 of our patients have already benefited from SMILE. This minimally invasive laser eye surgery corrects vision without a flap (LASIK), allowing patients to resume their activities of daily living immediately. The VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro software takes this technology to the next level, offering faster and more precise treatment. The new laser completes the vision correction in under 10 seconds and uses software to precisely center the treatment, making the procedure quicker, safer, and more comfortable for our patients.

What You Can Expect

Faster Treatment: With the new laser technology, the time you spend under the laser is less than 10 seconds. Auto Centration software: ensures precise centration of the vision correction, therefore, better outcomes More Comfortable Procedures: With ergonomics in mind, patient comfort is our top priority. Customized Treatment Plans: The VISUMAX 800 allows for highly personalized treatment plans based on detailed data analysis tailored to patients' eyes.

A Word from Our Team

Dr. Daniel Haddad, MD of the Laser Eye Institute in Troy, Michigan, shares his enthusiasm: "The VISUMAX 800 is a game-changer for our practice. It not only enhances the patient experience but also allows us to stand out, by again being the first to offer the latest in vision correction technology."

Learn More

We're excited about the positive impact this new technology will have on our patients' lives. If you or someone you know is considering vision correction surgery, now is the perfect time to explore your options with the VISUMAX 800.

Don't put you life on hold with LASIK, with SMILE you can resume your life activities the next day! For more information, visit www.lasereyeinstitute.com to schedule a consultation with us today.

