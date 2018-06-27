Introducing The Latest Innovation From HiMirror, HiMirror Mini

Similar to its counterparts within the HiMirror product portfolio, the HiMirror Mini offers in-depth skincare analysis based on the evolution of the skin, weather conditions, and more. It assesses wrinkles, fine lines, complexion, dark circles, dark spots, red spots, and pores, measuring and tracking progress and providing recommendations on how to improve the skin's condition. Through its Beauty Box feature, users can also easily manage their skincare products and find out if they are improving the skin as desired.

Approximately 13.31 x 9.02 inches, the HiMirror Mini ($119) introduces new hardware features, including a table stand, USB charging outlet, and touch screen capabilities, making it portable and easier to use than ever before. To allow for expert beauty application, the latest model offers complementing LED makeup lights which have freely adjustable levels of brightness and warmth, as well as a magnifying camera complete with a cover for utmost privacy.

Giving users the full smart home experience, the HiMirror Mini comes equipped with Amazon-Alexa capabilities and the ability to connect to the Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook App all through the mirror. The HiMirror Mini further integrates SkinSafe, a skincare-centric platform that provides in-depth brand and product information. With SkinSafe, users will have access to a comprehensive outline of product ingredients and allergens upon scanning the barcode of any beauty or personal care product(s).

HiMirror will be located at booth #428 at BeautyCon LA, where attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Mini model. Attendees will be able to conduct a skin analysis and take pictures at the photo booth. To officially launch, HiMirror will be offering a promotion for BeautyCon guests to purchase the HiMirror Mini for $99 with free shipping.

Just as all other HiMirror models, the HiMirror Mini is compatible with the Smart Body Scale and HiSkin, both accessory products from the brand. The Smart Body Scale allows users to identify their body type, measure their weight, body mass index, body fat, water level content, muscle mass, bone weight, resting metabolism, etc., offering a fitness component to the mirror. Moreover, the HiSkin, a hand-held device that measures hydration levels and pigmentation, allows the mirror to provide a 360° skincare analysis.

"We are very excited to be launching this new, innovative model at BeautyCon LA," said Simon Shen, CEO of Taipei-based New Kinpo Group. "The HiMirror Mini transcends the already existing HiMirror product portfolio, with its many hardware and software advances. We are thrilled to be able to offer this technology to our consumers and look forward to rolling out additional features in the coming months."

The HiMirror Mini will be available for pre-order on HiMirror.com beginning July 3rd, 2018.

About HiMirror/New Kinpo Group

HiMirror is subsidiary of New Kinpo Group, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that offers its customers lower costs, faster delivery times and world-class product quality. The company's EMS business spans multiple product lines, including storage, printers, network-attached storage (NAS), wireless and broadband, digital home, consumer electronics, wearables, 3D printing, robotics, power management and smart grid, industrial, automotive, security, medical/healthcare, emerging technologies and now beauty. Other subsidiaries, include Cal-Comp, XYZprinting, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel. For more information, visit https://www.himirror.com/us_en/home or http://en.newkinpogroup.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-latest-innovation-from-himirror-himirror-mini-300672487.html

SOURCE HiMirror

Related Links

https://www.himirror.com/us_en/home

