Introducing The Lenovo Center: A New Era of Growth for Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo and the Carolina Hurricanes are expanding their longstanding partnership and launching a next-level venture: The Lenovo Center. The renaming of one of the region's largest sports and entertainment venues reflects a commitment to serving the Triangle community's competitive spirit and ambition for continued growth. Lenovo and the Hurricanes have both called North Carolina home for decades and we are excited to be part of the future with the Lenovo Center and entertainment district at center ice.

Since 2005, Morrisville, N.C., has been home to one of Lenovo's two global headquarters. The Fortune Global 500 technology company is one of the leading employers in the Triangle region, with an estimated $1.5 billion economic and fiscal impact in North Carolina each year.

In 1999, the Carolina Hurricanes began playing in Raleigh, just a short 13-mile drive from Lenovo. Twenty-five years later, Canes fans – many of them Lenovo employees – have cheered the team to six consecutive appearances in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. With our 2024-2025 season about to begin, we have no doubt Canes fans will fill the Lenovo Center with energy, ensuring it remains "The Loudest House in the NHL."

The Hurricanes, the amazing fans, and the Lenovo Center itself drive significant economic activity. Each home game creates a ripple effect that benefits local businesses, from restaurants and hotels to retail stores and service providers. And with Lenovo's new naming rights agreement comes a wave of new technology to the arena.

As the Official Technology Partner of the Hurricanes, Lenovo will implement innovative technology throughout the center to enhance the fan experience. What makes the enhanced experience even better is that many of the innovative ideas are dreamed, created and implemented by our neighbors down the road at Lenovo's campus in Morrisville. These employees design technology used around the world by millions of customers, and right here at home, we will benefit from Lenovo's innovation as we cheer on the Canes and enjoy other premier entertainment events held at the Lenovo Center.

Speaking of benefits, during the 2022-2023 season, 150 arena events generated approximately $279 million in annual revenue with a total economic impact of $590 million on Wake County. The Lenovo Center will continue to support more than 2,500 jobs, providing employment opportunities across various sectors.

Looking ahead, plans for the unfolding state-of-the-art entertainment district will drive development and expand the region's economic and cultural landscape. This ambitious effort will transform the area into a vibrant hub where the community can live, work, and play, positioning the Lenovo Center as the centerpiece of this dynamic, technology-first development.

As a premier entertainment destination, residents from near and far will gather to enjoy athletics, music, and much more. As we stand on the brink of this exciting transformation, it's clear the Lenovo Center is not just an entertainment venue – it is a vital asset to the Triangle community. We hope you will join us this Fall at the Lenovo Center as we embark on this reimagined future together.

By Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC and Ryan McCurdy, President of Lenovo North America

