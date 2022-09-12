Introducing The Liberty Suppressors Leonidas Gen 2 300 Blk Suppressor

TRENTON, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Suppressors, the American manufacturer synonymous with the world's finest firearm sound suppressors, broke the mold when they released the Leonidas TI 300 BLK Suppressor for AR-15 rifle systems. This innovative silencer boasts an impressive balance of gas blow-back suppression and ejector port noise suppression that has made it the gold standard for 300 BLK cartridges — until now.

Liberty Suppressors recently released their new and improved suppressor system for 300 BLK cartridges — the Leonidas Gen 2. Liberty Suppressors released the Leonidas TI 300 BLK Suppressor for AR-15 rifle systems.

Liberty Suppressors recently released their new and improved suppressor system for 300 BLK cartridges — the Leonidas Gen 2. This advanced firearm silencer builds on the proud legacy of the original Leonidas TI, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and the latest developments in weapons systems to offer world-class suppression and an unbelievably pleasant shooting experience.

Owing to several distinguishing features that set it apart from its predecessor and other 300 BLK integrals on the market, The Leonidas Gen 2 Silencer offers suppression you have to experience to believe. Here are some of the key features that put this product in a league of its own:

Long expansion chamber - The Leonidas Gen 2 pairs an efficient baffle module with a long expansion chamber. The large chamber aids in suppression by lowering the pressure entering the monocore.

Proven monocore - The Leonidas Gen 2 borrows the baffle tech from the original Leonidas TI with an 8-inch monocore module that delivers superb suppression and rigidity — ensuring your shooting is both quiet and baffle-free.

Shorter length - With an 8.3-inch barrel, an 8.2-inch monocore baffle module, and a 5.5-inch reflex chamber back over the barrel, The Leonidas Gen 2 achieves an impressive 13.5-inch suppressor length while keeping the overall barrel length at 16.5-inches.

A true one-stamp design - Seamlessly and permanently attached to your rifle via a pin and weld, this silencer can be legally attached to a rifle lower without needing an SBR tax stamp.

Criterion barrel - The Leonidas Gen 2 uses a chrome-lined, Criterion barrel that features a 1:7 twist rate, allowing it to stabilize even the heaviest subsonic loads. It is also 5R rifled for astonishing accuracy with variable bullet weights.

Adjustable gas system - New to the Leonidas silencer family, the Gen 2 features an adjustable gas block that is factory tuned for subsonic ammo, but can easily be tuned to the preferred cycling.

Rail length - Unlike most suppressors, the Leonidas Gen 2 uses a 12.5-inch rail to allow for a more forward grip and to keep the silencer from occluding white and IR lights.

The Leonidas Gen 2 Suppressor is available for purchase on the Liberty Suppressors website for $2,295. For those who want to build with their own rifle parts, there is an Option B package that costs $1,174. Order yours today!

About Liberty Suppressors

Liberty Suppressors is a Georgia-based company with family values and a warm charm that makes some of the best silencers on earth! When you purchase a Liberty silencer, you are joining a family of firearms enthusiasts that take great pride in owning and using high-quality products that are made in the USA.

Contact Information:

Teresa Saylors

(706) 661-6911

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Suppressors