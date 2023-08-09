Introducing the Living Corporate Collective: A Pioneering Virtual Space for Talent Leaders

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Corporate, LLC, a media consultancy that connects marginalized talent with organizations that wish to engage them, is excited to announce the launch of the Living Corporate Collective – an invitation-only virtual community designed exclusively for forward-thinking leaders passionate about driving progress in the realms of leadership, workplace fairness, and talent strategy.

A Vision Transformed into Reality

The Living Corporate Collective embodies our vision of creating a shared space where global leaders converge to share insights, brainstorm solutions, and work collaboratively. We understand the importance of talent in today's complex and diverse corporate ecosystem. By fostering a community of committed people leaders, we aim to facilitate deeper understanding and cultivate robust strategies to navigate and drive change in these intricate spaces.

Exclusive Features Include:

Resource-rich Environment: Access to a comprehensive library of curated thought leadership materials, articles, and tools, updated regularly.

Access to a comprehensive library of curated thought leadership materials, articles, and tools, updated regularly. Monthly Thought Leadership Calls: Leaders can discuss pressing issues of employee experience, share success stories, and offer actionable insights.

Leaders can discuss pressing issues of employee experience, share success stories, and offer actionable insights. Collaborative Workspaces: Tailored virtual spaces for teams or interest groups to collaborate, discuss, and strategize.

Tailored virtual spaces for teams or interest groups to collaborate, discuss, and strategize. Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow leaders, fostering partnerships that go beyond borders and industries.

A Space of Value, Impact, and Growth

The mission of Living Corporate, LLC has always been to challenge the status quo, providing platforms that elevate voices and perspectives often underrepresented in traditional corporate settings. The Living Corporate Collective reinforces this mission, ensuring that all leaders have a conducive environment to drive meaningful change.

Zachary Nunn, Founder of Living Corporate, LLC, comments, "The Living Corporate Collective isn't just another online platform. It's a real space, a living testament to what's possible when committed leaders come together. We envision a future where workplace fairness isn't an afterthought or worse, shiny words for positive press, but is intricately woven into the corporate fabric. This community is meant to affirm those seeking to authentically engage this work for the uplift of everyone at work."

Madison Butler, speaker and HR executive at Grav, public speaker and consultant shared, "Living Corporate has been a gift to the community. I am so excited for the next phase of LC. Community is a pivotal and necessary piece of this work and I trust that no one will do it better than LC. I have had the privilege of being able to watch Zach Nunn as he has continued to put his all into Living Corporate and I am so overjoyed to see it flourish."

Amy C. Waninger, CEO of Lead at Any Level and host of Living Corporate's Including You interview series adds, "By centering and amplifying Black and brown voices in the workplace, Living Corporate's work highlights an undeniable truth: these perspectives have been sidelined, siloed, and silenced for far too long. I'm excited to see Zach Nunn's vision taking shape and his impact expanding."

Invitation and Membership

Membership to the Living Corporate Collective is by invitation only. Interested leaders can express their interest through this registration form and will be screened for alignment with the community's vision and mission.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact:

Sheneisha White, Head of Corporate Community at Living Corporate, LLC

Email: [email protected]

About Living Corporate, LLC:

Established in 2018, Living Corporate, LLC is a pioneer in the employee engagement space, offering a range of solutions, platforms, and initiatives designed to connect historically marginalized talent with the organizations that seek to engage them.

