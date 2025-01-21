Introducing the LMD-32M1MD: Sony Electronics' Advanced 32-inch 4K HDR Mini-LED, LCD Surgical Monitor - With Exceptional Brightness, Clarity, and Visual Detail

With advanced features & superior picture quality, the LMD-32M1MD sets a new standard for surgical clarity and precision Post this

"We are proud to announce the new LMD-32M1MD, a game-changing surgical display that's packed with Sony's latest unique cutting-edge technology enabling a new standard of stunning brightness, deep contrast, and exceptional clarity for surgeons and clinical staff. Better visualization contributes to improving OR workflow and has the potential to lead to better patient outcomes. Combining this advanced technology with numerous integration advantages and fan-less design makes this monitor specifically tailored to the unique demands of hospitals and surgery centers," said Julie Holodak, Head of Sony's Healthcare Solutions in the U.S. "Our new monitor not only meets the high-performance needs of the healthcare industry but also reflects our commitment to reducing environmental impact and contributing to a more sustainable world."

High Picture Quality with Advanced Local Dimming Technology

The LMD-32M1MD features Sony's Advanced Local Dimming Technology (Backlight Master Drive) for unrivalled precision. This technology precisely controls the panel backlight's dense array of mini-LEDs, ensuring stunning brightness and high contrast. By independently controlling the LED backlighting sources in light and dark zones of the image, the LMD-32M1MD achieves significantly improved black reproduction and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. With a peak brightness exceeding 1,850 cd/m², the monitor delivers exceptional visual detail and clarity.

The LMD-32M1MD is the first surgical monitor worldwide to achieve VESA Display HDR1000 certification (as of January 2025).

Minimized Screen Reflection for Optimal Viewing

In brightly lit operating rooms, the LMD-32M1MD minimizes screen reflection to provide surgeons with a clearer view. Sony's unique Anti-Reflection Technology combines two reflection suppression technologies: Low Reflection and Anti-Glare surface treatment. This combination reduces the amount of reflected light and diffuses incoming light, resulting in extremely high contrast images with lifelike color reproduction.

Wide Color Gamut for Realistic Visualization

Equipped with LCD and signal processing technology conforming to ITU-R recommendation BT.2020, the LMD-32M1MD achieves a wide color gamut. This enables superior color reproduction, resulting in more realistic visualization of surgical images.

Fan-less Design Minimizes Airflow Disruption

The LMD-32M1MD is designed with user friendly intuitive controls. Its impressive fan-less design minimizes unwanted airflow disruption in the operating room (OR).

Versatile Connectivity for Diverse Modalities and Equipment

The LMD-32M1MD offers a comprehensive array of input/output connectors, including 12G-SDI, HDMI, and Display Port, ensuring versatile connectivity for diverse modalities and equipment. The USB (Type A) Port allows for simple and easy USB configuration across multiple displays.

Auto Panel Brightness Adjustment

The integrated light sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match the ambient lighting conditions, making the LMD-32M1MD particularly well suited for procedures performed in low-light environments, such as ICG (indocyanine green) navigation surgery.

Designed for Easy Cleaning and Optimal Hygiene

The monitor's slim bezel and rounded corners simplify integration in the OR, while the smooth surface and streamlined back shape make it easy to wipe down for cleanliness. The monitor's resistance to liquid ingress and solid particles, with IP45 (front) and IP32 (rear) dustproof and splashproof ratings further ensure a high standard of disinfection and cleanliness.

Intuitive Navigation and Custom Buttons

The monitor's LED backlighting selectively illuminates active control buttons on the front panel, offering clear guidance to clinical staff even in dark environments. Additionally, frequently used functions can be assigned to three custom buttons on the front panel, allowing for quick access and enhanced workflow efficiency.

Environmentally Conscious Efforts

The packaging for the LMD-32M1MD uses molded pulp packaging materials, eliminating the use of expanded polystyrene foam. The monitor is also supplied in a covered non-woven bag made mainly from plant cellulose, reducing the amount of virgin plastic used for packaging by approximately 86% when compared to the previous model's packaging2.

For more information, please visit https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/surgical-monitors/lmd-32m1md.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 800.00mm viewable area, 31.5 inches measured diagonally

2 Compared with the LMD-X3200MD, introduced in 2020.

SOURCE SONY ELECTRONICS