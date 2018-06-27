Introducing the LOOM Way of Life Shoe Company

McCormick, a Pittsburgh native who found success in high level management with companies such as Keds and Striderite, felt something was still missing. "We dreamed of one day creating a company where we could approach business based on our own values; to focus more on the quality of the product and the impact on people's lifestyle - in other words, people over profits."

McCormick and Brown share the desire to do both business and life differently, and to see the impact of their business decisions first-hand. "We are less concerned with attributes like price and more inspired to design products that connect with consumers who value lifestyle brands with a meaningful story," says McCormick. Their business tag line, "Believe in the weave," ties together the innovative shoe design and the notion of weaving LOOM values into their company culture.

When in Kenya, Brown, a California native, noticed women weaving colored materials into various bracelets to sell in their local markets. He learned the women were provided the supplies and business education through the Maasai Beaded Project to empower them to be self-sufficient and self-sustaining. "This discovery led to us connecting our skill set and LOOM culture to help other people," says Brown. "We set up a partnership with the charitable arm of Custom Safaris to help bring resources to these women. Instead of giving away shoes, we've chosen to give 10% of our profits to the Maasai Beaded Project to help eliminate limits for the women of Kenya."

LOOM's signature style debuted this year, a slip-on called Voyage that is the perfect lightweight, comfortable travel shoe. Completely washable, the Voyage offers a remarkable amount of flexibility and stretch, a non-slip rubber bottom with removable, dual-density foam cushion insole. These shoes even come with a carabiner, so they can easily be clipped to luggage, a backpack or a purse for easy transport.

