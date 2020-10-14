Introducing the Maker's Mark Hobbit House at Preserve Sporting Club & Residences

RICHMOND, R.I., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, announces a whimsical new private dining and bourbon whisky experience. This October 31, the Preserve – part of Ocean House Management luxury hospitality collection – will unveil an exclusive Maker's Mark Hobbit House, serving flavorful grilled dishes and bourbon in a magical, storybook setting.

Nestled into the 3,500 acre property's hillside boulders, the Maker's Mark Hobbit House cleverly complements the lush environment with a grass roof and tree trunks incorporated into the architecture. Imagined by Paul Mihailides, Chairman of the Preserve design team, an oversized round wooden door swings open on its axis, revealing an interior that embraces natural elements. Design details include artfully stacked stone walls, a working fireplace and overhead skylights allowing sunbeams to shine through.

Families and friends of up to eight people can book an immersive multi-course lunch or dinner that begins outside with handcrafted bourbon cocktails by the fire. Then head inside and cozy up near the hearth surrounded by candlelight, on wooden chairs strewn with pillows and faux fur blankets. Guests will feast on starters, including assorted wild game sausage with local cheeses, bourbon mustard and toasted baguette – all served at a custom-designed Maker's Mark wood table repurposed from former whisky barrels.

"Now more than ever, travelers are seeking an escape from reality. Our guests are drawn to outdoor activities tied to nature, and extraordinary culinary immersions that spark joy and create lasting memories," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President and Group Managing Director of Ocean House Management. "The Maker's Mark Hobbit House is unlike anything else that exists. We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most iconic bourbons, Maker's Mark, to bring this innovative concept to life."

Menu highlights include an appetizer of bourbon glazed quail, main course options such as bourbon & sorghum glazed Atlantic salmon, and tempting sides of cornbread with whipped honey butter. Each course can be paired with sipping bourbon, and dishes are prepared in Le Creuset's iconic enameled cast iron cookware in red Cerise, such as the Le Creuset Cast Iron Baked Winter Berry Cobbler, served with whipped cream and Maker's Mark caramel sauce.

Following dessert, guests will gather back outside around the cast iron fire pit, to lounge in Adirondack chairs while enjoying a final pour of whisky. The interactive Hobbit House experience will be available seasonally throughout the year, and feature the Preserve's exclusive new custom barrel Maker's Mark, the Preserve Reserve. An iconic American spirits brand, Maker's Mark is handmade in small batches at its Loretto, Kentucky distillery.

"Ever since my grandparents first established Maker's Mark in 1953, we've been focused on providing our distillery visitors here at Star Hill Farm with an immersive guest experience," said Rob Samuels, Maker's Mark Chief Distillery Officer and grandson of the founders. "My grandmother, Margie Samuels, artfully designed each detail of our distillery campus to make new friends feel like part of our Kentucky family, and is often credited with creating bourbon tourism as we know it today. The Maker's Mark Hobbit House at the Preserve allows us to expand on that vision by bringing an equally engaging bourbon experience to whisky fans in the New England area."

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is the most amenity-rich sporting community in the country. The resort oasis features a robust roster of activities, from golf to zip line, mountain biking to shooting sports. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, cozy cabins and a soon-to-launch Hilltop Lodge with 19 suites and a 12,000 square-foot spa. Signature restaurant Double Barrel Kitchen serves seasonal ingredients and daily game specials.

For more information, visit www.PreserveSportingClub.com/HobbitHouse and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About Preserve Sporting Club & Residences

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind wilderness retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI, the four-season upscale property offers activities for all ages. Highlights include an 18-hole executive par 3 golf course, tennis on clay and grass courts, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing and kayaking, as well as a rock climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. Preserve is home to the Northeast's premier shooting sports facility, with upland hunting and 19-station and 12-station sporting clay courses. The Range is an underground facility with the longest indoor automated shooting range in the United States, and 3-D archery. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, cozy cabins and a soon-to-launch Hilltop Lodge with 19 signature suites and a 12,000 square-foot spa. In the Main Lodge, Double Barrel Kitchen serves seasonal ingredients and daily game specials. Distinct venues are available for special events, meetings and celebrations. The Preserve's real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. PreserveSportingClub.com.

About Ocean House Management (OHM) Collection

Ocean House Management, LLC is a curator of New England's most exceptional luxury hotels, restaurants and residences. An exclusive hospitality management company, OHM is defined by its philosophy to provide extraordinary experiences to discerning travelers. The collection's award-winning properties offer inspiring amenities, and creative connections to culinary, nature, art, design and wellness. OHM was founded in 2010 with the redevelopment of Ocean House, a Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel -- one of only 13 in the world. Featuring three Relais & Châteaux hotels, the portfolio includes: Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, RI; Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com) in Westerly, RI; Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Mass.; and Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, RI (PreserveSportingClub.com). For more information, visit OHMCollection.com

Media Contacts:

Laurie Hobbs

[email protected]

Mobile (for editorial media): 612.220.1176

Office: 401.584.7014

Claire Skinner

[email protected]

Mobile (for editorial media): 904.303.8323

SOURCE The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences

Related Links

http://www.PreserveSportingClub.com/HobbitHouse

