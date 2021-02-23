Introducing The Maloney Smart Sphere™

The Maloney Smart Sphere™ allows the transmitter to be easily and quickly removed, both in the field or on the bench. This permits batteries to be changed, transmitter to be reprogrammed and sphere to be resized and refilled with minimum delays. As with all Maloney Spheres it includes two filling ports and is available in a variety of sizes in U58,U66 and U88 polymers.

The Maloney Smart Sphere™ will still pig the line while being tracked anywhere along the line, and can still be inflated and used like a normal sphere without trackers when needed.

All CDI technology and products, along with CDI technical support, is available to all Maloney Smart Sphere™ customers.

The Maloney Smart Sphere™ - the new real time tracking pipeline sphere that's easy to use, versatile, serviceable in the field, and backed by Maloney customer support!

Advantages of The Maloney Smart Sphere™:

Use in batch separation to track sphere passage.

Find damage, constrictions and areas of poor flow in pipelines which impede sphere passage.

Locate and map old pipelines with proper software.

Figure velocity and speed of media in pipeline.

Provides normal pigging and cleaning of pipeline as always while being tracked.

