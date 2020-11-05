Introducing the Manda™ Miner PC, a custom computer designed for PC Gaming when you want and Mining when you're not, giving you the ability to earn Bitcoin.

The Manda Miner PC is powered by premium components from Intel, Asus, Fractal Design, AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia, Kingston, Crucial, Cherry, and LG. All professional grade components meticulously selected to provide the user with a great gaming experience plus the opportunity to earn Bitcoin.

To earn Bitcoin, each system comes preinstalled with NiceHash Miner, or in short NHM. NHM is the most profitable and easy to use miner that contains all you need to connect to NiceHash - the world's largest hash-power marketplace.

When connected to the NiceHash platform, the Manda Miner PC will provide computing power to the NiceHash marketplace and in return, the user will be paid in Bitcoin. This solution is tailored for ease of use and features a very simple interface. With a press of a button, you can turn your gaming PC into a mining rig!



"We believe this system is of great value to those users who need a high performance Windows based platform for all their applications and want the ability to earn Bitcoin with the NiceHash platform," said Scott Zych, President. "This new system is powerful and rewarding in a quiet and sleek design."

About M&A Technology, Inc

M&A Technology's focus is on providing complete solutions to its customers, from product selection to delivery, followed by excellent support. We work closely with our customers to understand their unique requirements and then build a support plan to provide complete customer satisfaction. To handle our customers' requirements, we manufacture our own line of Desktop PC's, Servers, and other IT and OT products in our 36,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Carrollton, Texas.

About NiceHash

NiceHash is the world's largest hash-power broker that connects sellers or miners of hash-power with buyers of hash-power. Hash-power is a computational resource used to run and solve different cryptocurrency Proof-of-Work hashing algorithms and NiceHash provides a unique way for people to support this nascent industry and make a profit in the process. NiceHash also features an integrated cryptocurrency exchange and custodian cryptocurrency wallet.

