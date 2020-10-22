Introducing the Mastercam Educators Alliance

TOLLAND, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam is pleased to announce the latest development in our commitment to the technical education community. The Mastercam Educators Alliance (MEA) is an organization designed to bring together the community of educators that teach and use Mastercam and provide a platform—a private MEA Facebook group—for sharing valuable information. Within the first several weeks of launching the MEA, the group has already surpassed 500 members.

Members of the MEA are invited to join the private MEA Facebook group. This group is a place for educators to interact with other instructors and the Mastercam educational community. Additionally, Mastercam provides access to subject matter experts and content that is tailored to the needs of the MEA members. For those that do not use Facebook, a newsletter has also been created to keep MEA members informed of the content.

Peter Mancini, Education Product Manager, CNC Software states, "We have a very large and loyal group of Educators around the world that are teaching with Mastercam. These educators are responsible for introducing the next generation to manufacturing and teaching the skills necessary to keep the manufacturing industry strong. We wanted to create a community where they could get together to share ideas and useful information like curriculum, projects, support, and more. We launched the MEA in July, and we have been overwhelmed by the great response. We have a nice balance of secondary and post-secondary educators, and we have members from thirteen different countries. The MEA community has been very active, and we are excited about how it will grow and evolve."

Regarding the MEA, Jason Hill, Educator at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in North Carolina shared, "The MEA has engaged my students and I with the videos and content on this page. I think this is the best Mastercam page yet, and I am excited to see where it leads. I believe, as instructors, we should embrace the knowledge and help that this page is providing. I know there are a lot of followers of this page, but we as instructors need to be asking more questions and posting more projects that we are using Mastercam to create. Mastercam has been my rock in machining for 13 years—and it is not a company—it's a family. So, keep posting...keep asking questions. The answers and help are right there on the MEA page."

To learn more about the Mastercam Educators Alliance, email the Education Team at [email protected].

