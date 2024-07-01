Introducing The meez Network: A New Hub for Top Hospitality Podcasts and Content

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry just got a little more connected with the launch of The meez Network , a content network that curates hospitality knowledge in one place.

Founded by Andrew Friedman, author and host of " Andrew Talks to Chefs ," and Josh Sharkey, founder/CEO of meez and host of " The meez Podcast ," The meez Network emerged from their shared passion for industry innovation and storytelling. Responding to audience feedback and the industry's need for centralized content, they integrated their podcasts into The meez Network's inaugural lineup.

"Imagine a place where the best hospitality insights, stories, and updates converge in one accessible space. That's exactly what The meez Network offers," says Sharkey. "It's about creating a central hub where professionals can find quality programming without searching through endless options."

In 2022, at meez's annual team summit, Sharkey hosted a fireside chat with chef Wylie Dufresne, which was both entertaining and educational. Inspired by its success, Josh recorded interviews with other industry professionals, leading to the creation of "The meez Podcast."

Soon after, meez sponsored "Andrew Talks to Chefs." This sponsorship led Friedman and Sharkey to develop The meez Network, expanding on their original shows' content, style, and mission.

"I've watched the field become impossibly crowded over the last seven years," says Friedman. "The meez Network will serve hospitality professionals by identifying the right mix of quality content to suit their needs and interests."

"The meez Podcast" will leverage Sharkey's industry expertise to focus on cutting-edge culinary practices and entrepreneurial insights. Meanwhile, "Andrew Talks to Chefs" will continue its in-depth biographical interviews with culinary luminaries.

Beyond its flagship shows, The meez Network's inaugural podcast line-up includes Industry Only at the Cheese Store hosted by store owners Dominick DiBartolomeo and Andy Wang, Restaurant Unstoppable hosted by Eric Cacciatore, and The Simmer , hosted by Kristen Hawley, Founder of Expedite , and Brandon Barton, CEO of Bite .

"We want The meez Network to be the place you go to find solutions, distractions, and laughs," said Friedman. "Our goal is to build a place for hospitality professionals to learn from each other, share stories, and connect over shared experiences and lessons."

All pre-existing shows that are part of The meez Network will continue to be available individually on major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher.

