Introducing The Merced FOCUS: Central Valley Journalism Collaborative Launches Nonpartisan, Nonprofit Newsroom Dedicated to serving Merced County and surrounding communities

MERCED, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Valley Journalism Collaborative (CVJC) has launched The Merced FOCUS , a nonprofit news source committed to revitalizing journalism in Merced County and its neighboring communities within California's Central Valley. The launch of the site – found online at themercedfocus.org – marks a significant milestone in CVJC's mission to address the critical need for reliable local news coverage in the region.

The Merced FOCUS – along with EL ENFOQUE Merced , its Spanish language companion site – provides comprehensive and impartial reporting on issues vital to the community's well-being. With a focus on local news, investigative journalism, and community engagement, The Merced FOCUS aspires to empower residents with the information they need to make informed decisions and actively participate in civic life.

The Merced FOCUS newsroom comprises a dedicated team of journalists and community contributors who are passionate about serving the public interest and holding power to account. By leveraging digital platforms and innovative storytelling techniques, The Merced FOCUS will deliver timely, relevant, and impactful journalism to residents across the region.

"With the launch of The Merced FOCUS, we reaffirm our dedication to partnering with Merced residents and leaders in highlighting the challenges and opportunities our communities face," Alma Martinez, executive director of the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, said. "At CVJC, we recognize the essential role of journalism in upholding democracy and strengthening communities. With the launch of The Merced FOCUS, we are reaffirming our commitment to serving the people of Merced County and the Central Valley by delivering high-quality, independent journalism that reflects the diversity and complexity of our region."

Joe Kieta, executive editor of CVJC, echoed Martinez's comments. "The Merced FOCUS represents a collaborative effort to reimagine the future of local journalism in the Central Valley. Through rigorous reporting and meaningful storytelling, we aim to shed light on issues that matter most to our audience."

Merced, like many other Central Valley counties, has experienced a decline in locally produced news, leaving many communities without a reliable source of information. As The Merced FOCUS embarks on this journey to revitalize local news in the Central Valley, the support of community members, organizations, and stakeholders will be instrumental in ensuring its success.

Merced, located in the heart of California's Central Valley, stands as a microcosm of the challenges and triumphs that resonate across the region. As a community deeply rooted in agriculture, education, and cultural diversity, Merced serves as a dynamic crossroads where urban and rural lifestyles intersect. However, within the past decade, local news coverage has declined, leaving a void in local news. Recognizing this need, The Merced FOCUS is poised to help cover the gap in local journalism.

The Merced FOCUS has no paywall and all content is free. Visit themercedfocus.org to sign up for free email updates.

About The Merced FOCUS:

The Merced FOCUS is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to delivering high-quality, fact-based local journalism that empowers and informs the Merced community and the wider Central Valley. Our mission is to amplify the community's voices and narratives, providing a platform for varied perspectives and delivering news that shines a light on important community issues.

About Central Valley Journalism Collaborative:

Launched by the James B. McClatchy Foundation (JBMF) in 2021, the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative (CVJC) is a new nonprofit infrastructure dedicated to keeping public service journalism thriving in California's Central Valley. It aims to fortify First Amendment press freedoms, strengthen diversity in journalism, and give visibility to perspectives often marginalized in mainstream news.

