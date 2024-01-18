Introducing the Moses/Weitzman Health System First U.S. Primary Care System Focused on Underserved Communities

News provided by

Moses/Weitzman Health System

18 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moses/Weitzman Health System (MWHS) celebrates its formation as the first health system in the United States dedicated to primary care delivery and innovation for underserved communities.

The mission of Moses/Weitzman, a not-for-profit system, is to strengthen health care and improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations across the United States and increasingly, the world. Through clinical services, education, research, advocacy, and partnerships, Moses/Weitzman advances an integrated, interdisciplinary model of care with an emphasis on equity and justice.

"Health care is always changing, and this new system will lead the way beyond the traditional four walls," said Mark Masselli, president and CEO of MWHS. "We stand by our belief that to improve health systems, we must address many issues, leverage new technology, and be present in our communities."

The MWHS is comprised of several parts, each with a national reach:

  • The Weitzman Institute conducts research, education, and policy work.
  • ConferMED, an eConsult platform, helps patients gain access to much-needed specialty care through their primary care providers.
  • The Consortium for Advanced Practice Providers accredits health care organizations to offer robust residency training experiences for new APRNs and physician associates.
  • The National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement trains people to become medical assistants through online learning and continuous experience in clinic settings.
  • Community Health Center, Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), provides primary care to people across Connecticut, offers residencies for rising health care professionals, and hosts continuing education for a national audience.
  • The Center for Key Populations specializes in caring for the most vulnerable among us, including unhoused individuals, people living with HIV/AIDS, people with substance use challenges, and victims of domestic violence. MWHS partners with global health organizations through this Center, with current and recent programs in Jamaica, Uganda, Ukraine, Malaysia and Peru.

As MWHS looks toward the future, its interests include the intersection of human health and the environment/climate change, the implications and applications of artificial intelligence, rebuilding health care in the post-COVID era, addressing social isolation, and how to continue to embrace the most vulnerable populations.

"We know that health encompasses environmental impact as well as all the social determinants," Masselli continued. "MWHS will travel new roads, learning along the way and defining how a primary health care system can build healthy families and communities."

Learn more about the Moses/Weitzman Health System

SOURCE Moses/Weitzman Health System

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.