Introducing the Moses/Weitzman Health System First U.S. Primary Care System Focused on Underserved Communities

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moses/Weitzman Health System (MWHS) celebrates its formation as the first health system in the United States dedicated to primary care delivery and innovation for underserved communities.

The mission of Moses/Weitzman, a not-for-profit system, is to strengthen health care and improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations across the United States and increasingly, the world. Through clinical services, education, research, advocacy, and partnerships, Moses/Weitzman advances an integrated, interdisciplinary model of care with an emphasis on equity and justice.

"Health care is always changing, and this new system will lead the way beyond the traditional four walls," said Mark Masselli, president and CEO of MWHS. "We stand by our belief that to improve health systems, we must address many issues, leverage new technology, and be present in our communities."

The MWHS is comprised of several parts, each with a national reach:

The Weitzman Institute conducts research, education, and policy work.

ConferMED, an eConsult platform, helps patients gain access to much-needed specialty care through their primary care providers.

The Consortium for Advanced Practice Providers accredits health care organizations to offer robust residency training experiences for new APRNs and physician associates.

The National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement trains people to become medical assistants through online learning and continuous experience in clinic settings.

Community Health Center, Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), provides primary care to people across Connecticut , offers residencies for rising health care professionals, and hosts continuing education for a national audience.

, offers residencies for rising health care professionals, and hosts continuing education for a national audience. The Center for Key Populations specializes in caring for the most vulnerable among us, including unhoused individuals, people living with HIV/AIDS, people with substance use challenges, and victims of domestic violence. MWHS partners with global health organizations through this Center, with current and recent programs in Jamaica , Uganda , Ukraine , Malaysia and Peru .

As MWHS looks toward the future, its interests include the intersection of human health and the environment/climate change, the implications and applications of artificial intelligence, rebuilding health care in the post-COVID era, addressing social isolation, and how to continue to embrace the most vulnerable populations.

"We know that health encompasses environmental impact as well as all the social determinants," Masselli continued. "MWHS will travel new roads, learning along the way and defining how a primary health care system can build healthy families and communities."

Learn more about the Moses/Weitzman Health System

SOURCE Moses/Weitzman Health System