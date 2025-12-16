Introducing the moto g power - 2026: Where design meets durability

Experience power without limits in a device built to keep up with your life

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the smartphone that won't slow you down. Announced today in North America, the new moto g power - 2026 combines an ultra-bright display, robust durability, a long-lasting battery, and an AI-powered camera system—at a price that makes advanced features accessible to more users. With premium craftsmanship and all-day reliability,1 the new moto g power redefines what a value smartphone can deliver.

Crafted for clarity, built for resilience

The 6.8" 120Hz2 FHD+ display on the moto g power - 2026 offers a captivating, ultra-smooth viewing experience, featuring a High Brightness Mode (up to 1000 nits) and Display Color Boost for clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Complementing the visual experience, the new moto g power delivers exceptional audio performance through stereo speakers enhanced by Hi-Res Audio.3 The device also features Dolby Atmos®, which provides rich, immersive sound that brings music, movies, and games to life.

Built to protect against everyday surprises, the new moto g power was tested against 16 categories and 14 MIL-STD-810H4 tests, confirming its ability to withstand drops, temperature extremes, and humidity. This, along with IP68 & IP69 water protection5 and damage-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, makes the new moto g power the most durable smartphone in its class.6

The new moto g power doesn't compromise on style either. It's available to consumers in PANTONE Pure Cashmere7 — a soft, warm color that evokes tenderness, luxury, and taste — and PANTONE Evening Blue7 — an enchanting shade that embodies tranquility and elegance. Both colors are coupled with a leather-inspired finish for a touch of luxury.

Power that keeps up with you

The new moto g power stays true to its name with a dependable 5200 mAh battery8 that provides two days of power1 for streaming, creating, and connecting. The device's battery retains over 80% of its health after 1000 charging cycles,9 ensuring users can rely on their phone longer. Plus, Battery Care manages background apps and tracks usage to optimize performance. When it's time to recharge, 30W TurboPower™ charging10 delivers hours of use in just minutes.1

Advanced camera system for every moment

Equipped with a 50MP main camera featuring Quad Pixel technology11 and optical image stabilization (OIS), the new moto g power captures sharp, detailed photos in any lighting condition. In the evening hours, users can lean on RAW Night Vision Mode to capture crisper cityscapes or a dimly lit night out. An 8MP ultrawide and macro vision lens provides added flexibility for both expansive landscapes and close-up shots, while the 32MP front camera12 ensures flattering selfies every time.

The new moto g power utilizes AI-powered camera features such as Auto Night Vision, Portrait mode, Auto Smile Capture, and Shot Optimization. In case a photo needs some extra adjustments, users can utilize Google Photos editing tools like Magic Eraser, Reimagine, Auto Frame, Photo Unblur, and more.

Speed and storage that keep you moving

The new moto g power is built to deliver smooth, reliable performance no matter what the day brings. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, users can expect seamless multitasking and improved energy efficiency for longer, more stable performance. With blazing-fast 5G connectivity,13 the device ensures quick downloads, responsive streaming, and effortless browsing—keeping you connected at top speed wherever you go.

On top of its 8GB of RAM, the new moto g power features AI-powered RAM Boost,14,15 which can add up to 16GB of virtual RAM for an extra layer of speed and responsiveness. Whether switching between apps, editing photos, or running demanding games, this device delivers performance you can count on.

Smart software, seamless experiences

With software designed to simplify and enhance daily life, the new moto g power helps users stay effortlessly connected across all their devices. Users can enjoy seamless integration across devices through Smart Connect,16,17 allowing for quick file transfers and synchronized experiences.

Out of the box, the new moto g power runs on Android 16 and features Motorola's signature software suite—including Moto Secure,6 Moto Unplugged,6 Family Space, ThinkShield, and Hello UX—to help users personalize their device experience while keeping their information protected. Plus, moto g power users can instantly find out more about what's on their screen with Google's Circle to Search, or use Google Gemini18 to supercharge ideas, send texts, set reminders, and more.

Availability

In the United States, the new moto g power – 2026 will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and motorola.com on January 8 (MSRP: $299.99).19 The device will also be available at Verizon on January 8 and at Cricket Wireless, Tracfone, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile and AT&T in the coming months.

In Canada, the new moto g power – 2026 will be available starting January 8 at motorola.ca (MSRP: $449.99).

Legal Disclaimers

