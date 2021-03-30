GREENVILLE, S.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElastinTech Inc. today announced the launch of the NEOLASTIN line of luxury, anti-aging skin care products designed to give transformational results to the skin. Developed with an elite team of scientists from Clemson University, NEOLASTIN products are powered by NUFLEXTM Technology, a clinically advanced and scientifically proven ingredient blend of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid. The 3-step skincare system includes the Face & Neck Regenerative Serum, the Revitalize & Firm Eye Cream and the Rejuvenate & Hydrate Moisturizing Cream.

Introducing the Neolastin Skincare Line with Nuflex™ Technology

NUFLEXTM technology works by stimulating elastin and collagen, two proteins critical for improving skin's elasticity and resilience, while hyaluronic acid attracts and infuses the skin with moisture for a smoother more supple look and feel.

"Our goal was to create a truly revolutionary anti-aging skincare that brings disruptive technology and innovation to the personal care marketplace," stated Vincent Sordello, CEO of ElastinTech Inc. "We are passionate about empowering women to be the best possible version of themselves. The Neolastin products are the culmination of our vigorous pursuit of the most innovative ingredients and breakthrough formulations that are optimized to complement the modern woman's lifestyle and make her look as youthful on the outside as she feels on the inside."

NEOLASTIN formulas are fragrance free, paraben free, mineral oil free, synthetic colorant free, do not test on animals and contains no animal-derived products or GMOS.

A bout NEOLASTIN

The Neolastin line of skin care products are the culmination of 20 years of innovative research, rigorous scientific studies, clinical trials, and validated by leading independent dermatologists. The patented NUFLEXTM technology harnesses the power of skincare science to combat the signs of aging. The proprietary blend of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic fusion in all Neolastin formulas optimize skin health through efficient delivery systems that revitalize and repair the skin to promote a healthy, glowing, and youthful appearance.

