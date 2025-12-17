Introducing the New Air Elite Max: 24.25 lbs Power Chair for Confident Travel

Journey Health & Lifestyle Launches Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Power Chair Designed to Help Support Growing Mobility Needs of Active Older Adults

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Health & Lifestyle, an innovative leader in senior mobility devices, is proud to introduce the Air Elite Max , the best-in-class lightweight premium power chair designed for comfort, convenience, and independence. Thoughtfully engineered with supportive seating and intuitive controls, it helps make travel and daily life easier for individuals and caregivers alike.

With a record number of Americans turning 65 in 2025, more people than ever are looking for mobility solutions that keep up with their active lives. At the same time, the senior mobility aid devices market continues to grow as older adults seek products that blend comfort, safety, and independence with modern design and technology.

The Air Elite Max, a new addition to the Air family, answers a direct call from consumers for a more supportive yet still lightweight power chair that is travel-friendly. Weighing only 24.25 pounds, it provides more width, height, and weight capacity for individuals up to 330 pounds without sacrificing portability, style, or ease of use.

Key Air Elite Max Features

Ultra-lightweight frame made of premium carbon fiber

Wider seat, taller backrest, and plush memory foam cushions for maximum comfort and support

Whisper-quiet motor

Advanced LED controller with USB charging and voice notifications

Dual batteries auto-switch to provide extended range up to 19.8 miles

FAA compliant for air travel

"All Journey Air products are developed with the needs of our customers in mind," said Charles Valentine, COO of Journey Health & Lifestyle. "We've heard from seniors and caregivers asking for a roomier, stronger chair that doesn't sacrifice portability, and we listened. This new carbon fiber power chair is designed to help provide greater confidence in every ride, with innovations that support them through all of life's moments."

The Air Elite Max is available at www.ShopJourney.com or by calling 888-404-1724 for personalized assistance.

For over 30 years, Journey Health & Lifestyle has been dedicated to helping people live healthier, more comfortable, and more connected lives. We create innovative and easy-to-use solutions that support mobility, comfort, and safety. Trusted by millions, our thoughtfully designed products including Air Elite, Zoomer®, Perfect Sleep Chair®, and UPWalker® help you get more out of every day.

