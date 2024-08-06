Introducing the New Bravo Single Zone Mini Splits

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the premier air conditioning system supplier in the Oklahoma City area, Mr. Mini Split is delighted to unveil the latest addition to their product lineup - the Bravo Single Zone Mini Splits. Offering unparalleled comfort and efficiency, these mini split air conditioners are set to revolutionize indoor climate control in the region. Mr. Mini Split is now the sole authorized dealer of the Bravo Single Zone Mini Split system in Oklahoma City.

The introduction of the Bravo Single Zone Wall Mount units marks a significant and exciting development for the region. Residents and businesses within the 30-mile radius of Oklahoma City now have access to cutting-edge mini split AC units that redefine indoor climate control. These advanced units are designed to cater to a wide range of space sizes, from small rooms to larger areas, ensuring that every customer can find a solution that fits their specific needs perfectly.

The Bravo Single Zone Wall Mount units offered by Mr. Mini Split are meticulously designed to accommodate spaces spanning from 600 to 1800 square feet, catering to a diverse range of indoor environments. Boasting a commendable 2-ton capacity and delivering 24,000 BTUs of power, these ductless mini splits excel at providing efficient cooling and heating functions, ensuring optimal comfort throughout the year. Equipped with a cutting-edge 17 SEER inverter system, these units stand out for their energy-efficient performance, allowing users to enjoy a comfortable climate while keeping energy costs in check. Additionally, the inclusion of a user-friendly smart app and a comprehensive installation kit further enhances the convenience and accessibility of these state-of-the-art mini split units, embodying Mr. Mini Split's dedication to offering advanced solutions tailored to modern comfort needs.

The team at Mr. Mini Split prioritizes energy efficiency without compromising on performance. Their ductless mini split units boast high SEER ratings, guaranteeing optimal functionality while keeping energy costs in check. Say goodbye to traditional HVAC systems and embrace the eco-friendly and easy-to-install Bravo Single Zone Mini Splits for all your indoor comfort needs.

With Mr. Mini Split as your trusted supplier, quality is never a concern. Their products come with extended warranties, providing you with peace of mind and assurance in your purchase. Their team of experts is on standby to assist you in selecting the perfect mini split AC unit tailored to your requirements, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

Established as the sole authorized dealer in Oklahoma City for mini split AC units, Mr. Mini Split has solidified its reputation as a trusted provider of top-tier products. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, they offer warranties on all their offerings. Visit Mr. Mini Split today at https://www.mrminisplitunits.com/ to learn more.

