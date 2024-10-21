Introducing The New Chick-fil-A Play App: Family Time at Your Fingertips

Free digital fun and kid-friendly content including original shows, podcasts, games, recipes and much more

ATLANTA, Oct 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® is creating new ways for families to have fun, connect and spend time together with the launch of its new app: Chick-fil-A Play. Designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they're enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in-between, the free app will be loaded with a wide variety of content and original entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

A Chick-fil-A Original Series, Legends of Evergreen Hills
A Chick-fil-A Original scripted podcast series, Hidden Island
Encouraging Ways to Play, Watch and Listen Together
Launching November 18, the Chick-fil-A Play™ App will offer families the ultimate digital 'playground' featuring fun and unique content made to be shared both within the app and in-person, encouraging families to make the most of the moments they have with each other.

Chick-fil-A Play App Content includes:

  • WATCH: Original Animated Shows - Enter Evergreen Hills and enjoy playful new adventures with the animated Chick-fil-A Cows – all intentionally designed in landscape format to be watched together, either cast to a TV or through a tablet.
  • LISTEN: Original Scripted Podcasts - Kid-friendly podcasts to use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between.
  • PLAY: Games, Jokes and Conversation Starters - Get the whole family talking - and laughing - together, whether at home or on the go.
  • CREATE: Video-Based Recipes and Kid-Friendly Crafts - Get creative with the family with plenty of ways to experiment in the kitchen or through fun arts and crafts everyone can enjoy!
  • READ: E-books and Interactive Stories - Designed for easy, family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere.

"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals," said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy. "The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we're reimagining 'Play' for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together."

Download the Chick-fil-A Play App Soon!
The Chick-fil-A Play App will be live for family fun starting November 18. Parents can download it from their favorite app store and enjoy with everyone in the coop.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

