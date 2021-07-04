Introducing the New Eye Essentials Bundle From Younique

DALLAS, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched June 1st, 2021, the three-piece Younique Eye Essentials Bundle includes a liquid eye shadow, mascara, and eyeliner. The Eye Essentials Bundle is designed to provide options and it includes the choice of one of the MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow shades; DIP & DRAW eyeliner or MOODSTRUCK PRECISION pencil eyeliner, and the selection of MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara or MOODSTRUCK EPIC twisted mascara.



The Eye Essentials Bundle offers something unique to cosmetic users, allowing for customization of the three full-size eye essentials for a personalized makeup bundle at a discounted price point.



MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow offers fantastic coverage in a spectrum of colors from matte pale pink to deep raspberry red with a pearlescent finish to darker olive-brown with a golden pearl finish. The MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow can be applied as a standalone product or combined with other traditional eyeshadows.



Younique MOODSTRUCK PRECISION pencil eyeliner is ideal for creating the perfect smokey eye look, and the DIP & DRAW eyeliner is ideal for those finer lines for a perfect finish and bolder designs for a more daring look.



Younique mascara ensures that your lashes are not overlooked. MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara creates falsie-rivaling long lashes with a perfectly curved brush. MOODSTRUCK EPIC Twisted Mascara is all about definition with two brushes that define every lash!



Allowing cosmetic lovers to create custom combinations from their top-selling eye makeup line, the Eye Essentials bundle can be built with matte or satin finishes, bright or muted colors, business, or casual color palettes, and is suitable for both pencil and liquid liner lovers.



The new Eye Essentials Bundle offers quality cosmetics that provide professional-level results and that are easy to use for cosmetic lovers of all skill levels.



Built on a foundation of family, Younique was founded in September 2012 by brother and sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft. Since its founding, Younique has made it its mission to empower, uplift, and validate women worldwide by providing high quality, ethically produced cosmetics, and through the creation of the Younique Foundation.



The Younique Foundation devotes itself to supporting female survivors of child sexual abuse and helping them to realize their full worth and potential. In 2019 alone, through donations of 10% of all sales to child sexual abuse survivors, Younique has enabled 902 women to attend the healing Haven Retreat, the creation of 40 support groups worldwide, and the production of 110 videos to bring awareness to the impact of childhood sexual abuse.



Younique is also known for their dedication to ethical cosmetic production as evidenced through their animal testing promise – they do not condone animal testing and only work with manufacturers that share their values.



