Introducing the New Flashpoint: Imagine, Illuminate, Create

"Flashpoint customers are hardworking, inspirational, and innovative creators that strive every day to be better, master new techniques and continue to grow," said Solomon Leifer, Senior Brand Manager at Flashpoint. "To celebrate 30 years of providing image creators with the lighting tools they need to realize their vision, we are proud to introduce the new Flashpoint. With a revamped look and feel, new website, blog, social media channels and more, the new Flashpoint brand identity better reflects our commitment to helping creators every step of the way in their artistic journeys. Anyone can be a Flashpoint creator and we will provide the gear, education, inspiration and support to help get you there!"

Flashpoint Celebration Giveaway

To celebrate the new Flashpoint, the brand will be hosting a giveaway of three prize packages featuring fan-favorite gear. Customers have a chance to win the following by entering the Flashpoint Celebration Giveaway on either www.Flashpointlighting.com or on Adorama.com.

Grand Prize: Flashpoint & Glow package valued at more than $2,600

Second Prize: Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro package valued at more than $600

Third Prize: Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro package valued at more than $550

Flashpoint Celebration Week Sale

To further commemorate, Flashpoint is offering an unprecedented Celebration Week Sale at Adorama.com featuring 10% off ALL products from April 19th – 25th.

For more information, visit www.Flashpointlighting.com, or follow Flashpoint on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Flashpoint

