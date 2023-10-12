Introducing the New HealthLynked COVID-19 Tracker: A Comprehensive Tool for the Modern Pandemic Era

NAPLES, Fla, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) is proud to announce the release of its latest version of its COVID-19 tracker, designed to provide users with the most up-to-date information as we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of the pandemic. Recognizing the mounting concerns about COVID-19 variants and the intersection with other viral illnesses such as RSV and flu, HealthLynked has reset its tracker starting from January 2023 to closely monitor potential new cases.

In the context of the pandemic's evolution, it is vital to understand the distinctions between Variants of Concern (VOC) and Variants of Interest (VOI). VOCs are strains with characteristics like increased transmissibility and potential resistance to treatments or vaccines, making them a primary focus for global health organizations. In contrast, VOIs, while having genetic alterations, have not shown a widespread global impact but are closely monitored for their potential escalation in concern.

Features of the New Tracker

Redesigned Home Screen: The revamped home screen provides a snapshot of active cases and deaths, both for the US and globally. Users can view this data in numerical and graphical formats.

Flexible Timeframes: The data can be filtered over various periods - the last 7 days, 30 days, 3 months, or 1 year, offering a comprehensive view of the pandemic's progression.

Statewide and Global Mapping: Once the US is selected, users can delve into statistics for each state. Additionally, the map function allows users to visualize new COVID-19 cases around the world.

Three New Sections: Latest News: Stay informed with the most recent developments. MedOfficeDirect Link: Purchase COVID-19 tests that can be conveniently shipped to your doorstep. HealthLynked Services: As the parent company, HealthLynked offers users the ability to create a medical profile, connect with doctors, and share medical records with chosen healthcare providers. Download the app here.



Interactive Blog: A space for users to engage, post questions, and share concerns about COVID-19.

Video Library & CDC Information: Access a rich library of videos and vital information from the CDC on protecting oneself from infections.

Download the Tracker

To access the HealthLynked COVID-19 tracker, visit the official HealthLynked website. The tracker is also available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store (for Android devices).

The HealthLynked COVID-19 tracker is more than just a tool; it's a comprehensive resource designed to empower users with knowledge and resources. As we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic, HealthLynked remains committed to providing reliable and timely information to the public.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud-based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com. Stay connected with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not based on historical facts. These statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may differ from actual results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We advise against placing undue reliance on these statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release.

We are not obligated to publicly update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Any updates should not be interpreted as an indication of additional updates on the same or other topics. For a detailed understanding of the risks and uncertainties related to our operations, please refer to the "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

HLYK Contact:

Mike Paisan

Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (800)-928-7144, ext. 123

Note to Editors:

For further information or to schedule an interview with a HealthLynked representative, please contact the Director of Investor Relations at the details provided above.

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp