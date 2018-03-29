Introducing the New Line-up of Sparkling Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water

Coming from the region's most popular bottled water brand, with a heritage of more than 170 years in Maine, the new Poland Spring Sparkling flavors are free of calories with no sugars, sweeteners or colors. With ten new exciting flavors including Lively Lemon, Lemon Lime, Zesty Lime, Orange, Triple Berry, Summer Strawberry, Raspberry Lime, Black Cherry, Pomegranate Lemonade, and Simply Bubbles, there's a flavor for every taste.

While the flavor line-up is all new, the main ingredient is not. "Poland Spring Sparkling is unique because it is made with 100% natural spring water, just like the water the Poland Spring brand has offered since 1845," said Antonio Sciuto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nestlé Waters North America. "While other sparkling waters create brand hype, we believe in keeping it real. For Poland Spring Sparkling, that means only water from natural springs, along with great-tasting natural fruit flavors and the addition of uplifting bubbles."

The refreshingly real Poland Spring Sparkling is for purchase through delivery with ReadyRefresh(SM) by Nestlé® where delivery service is available or at Amazon. It comes in three bottle sizes – 20 oz., 1 liter, and .5 liter – as well as 12 ounce cans and can also be found at retailers in the Northeast region including supermarkets, club stores, convenience stores and chain drug stores.

To purchase the new Poland Spring Sparkling or find more information visit https://www.polandspring.com/sparkling-water.

For those not in the Northeast, the same great sparkling flavors will also be available in other areas across the country through other regional brands in the Nestlé Waters North America family: Deer Park®, Zephyrhills®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain® and Arrowhead®.

About Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has been served throughout the northeast for more than 170 years. With deep roots in the community, Poland Spring Brand is committed to helping make its home state of Maine a great place to live and work. Offering a refreshing taste inspired by nature, Sparkling Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water is made with real spring water, real fruit flavors, and the addition of refreshing bubbles. Poland Spring Sparkling is free of calories, sugars, sweeteners and colors. To learn more visit: https://www.polandspring.com/sparkling-water.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America provides people with an unrivaled portfolio of bottled waters for healthy hydration. With popular bottled water brands such as Poland Spring®, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® Nestlé Waters North America also owns and operates ReadyRefreshSM by Nestlé®, the largest home and office water delivery service by volume in the U.S. Based in Stamford, Connecticut with some 8,500 associates nationwide, Nestlé Waters is committed to reducing its environmental footprint across its operations. As a natural resource company, Nestlé Waters sustainably manages 47 spring sources and conserves nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. The company is also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where it operates in the U.S.

