Introducing the New Love You Forever™ Line for Little Ones

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You love the book. Now love the LOVE YOU FOREVER™ brand. YouCustomizeIt.com has partnered with McGraw Studios LLC to launch the highly-anticipated line of customizable, baby and toddler necessities, under the LOVE YOU FOREVER™ umbrella. Discover the myriad Love You Forever™ products here: https://www.youcustomizeit.com/c/Love-You-Forever/3614708 including...

Clothes: Swaddle a precious newborn in Love—onesies, hats, socks, blankets, and more.

Dozens of products and the choice of 3 iconic images.

Gifts: Shower a new mom with Love—bibs, burp-cloths, bath-time and mealtime essentials, and more.

Accessories: Outfit the nursery with Love—curtains, valances, bedding, nightlights, wallpaper, and more.

Books: Add the classic children's book, LOVE YOU FOREVER, for the perfect holiday or shower gift.

Share the Love in three easy steps…

One: Select an item from the LOVE YOU FOREVER™ webpage.



Two: Choose from three iconic images.



Three: Make it special! For no extra charge, customers can embellish their selection with a unique message or dedication.

CONTACT: Narmin Parpia, YouCustomizeIt.com, Email: [email protected], 281-816-3285.

Sheila McGraw, McGraw Studios LLC, Email: [email protected], 713-412-9427

YouCustomizeIt.com webpage—Love You Forever™: https://www.youcustomizeit.com/c/Love-You-Forever/3614708

The LOVE YOU FOREVER™ line of infant and toddler goods incorporates copyright illustrations by Sheila McGraw, featured in the classic children's book, Love You Forever, which has sold more than 34 million copies.

YouCustomizeIt.com is excited to add the LOVE YOU FOREVER™ brand to its online design-and-preview technology for printing customizable personalized gifts and decor.

Both YouCustomizeIt.com and McGraw Studios LLC are proudly women-owned and located in the greater-Houston area of Texas.

