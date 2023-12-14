Introducing the New Medical Team at Hidden River

Get to Know the Medical Team at Hidden River's Residential Eating Disorder Program

Hidden River, a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women in Chester

Township, New Jersey, is proud to announce the new members of its medical team.

CHESTER, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowena Francisco, MD was recently appointed as the Medical Director. She has provided services at Hidden River since May 2022 as an Associate Psychiatrist. Dr. Francisco is a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and has active licenses in New Jersey and California. She has been in practice for over three decades as an adult/child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Dr. Francisco received her medical degree from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in the Philippines. She then completed her residency training in New Jersey, which included a pediatric residency at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, a general psychiatry residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey, and a child/adolescent fellowship at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center.

She currently has a part-time private practice in Chester Township, New Jersey. She treats children, adolescents, and adult patients with various mental health struggles, including eating disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse disorder, and bipolar disorder. She also helps patients with developmental disorders such as autism spectrum, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorder.

Dr. Francisco believes in an integrated treatment approach that incorporates medications with various therapeutic supporting modalities, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and psychodynamic behavioral modification as well as individual and family therapy. Additionally, she emphasizes holistic remedies, including mindfulness, meditation, diet, sleep hygiene, positive self-talk, and enhancement of appropriate coping skills.

Jason Minion, MD joined Hidden River's medical team as an Associate Psychiatrist. Prior to his new role at Hidden River, Dr. Minion served as an attending psychiatrist at Morristown Medical Center as well as the Pediatric Eating Disorder Center at Atlantic Health System at Overlook Medical Center. He is also a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

He completed his undergraduate degree at John Hopkins University and attended medical school at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He then completed the psychiatry residency program and child/adolescent psychiatry fellowship program at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

"What I have enjoyed most about working with kids with eating disorders over the years is how the whole multidisciplinary team gets together to contribute their expertise to ensure we're addressing the full child. Eating disorders are often thought of as more difficult to treat conditions than other mental health disorders, but with everyone playing their part, we can really see kids improve over the course of weeks and months," James says. "From my earliest interactions at Hidden River, I saw this same level of teamwork with the staff here. Everyone has been friendly and inviting, ready to play their role in each patient's recovery. The place itself is such a beautiful, calming environment, which also positively impacts the healing process."

Stacie Rokosny, MSN, RN has joined Hidden River as Director of Nursing. She has been in the medical field for over 30 years and served as a pediatrics nurse for the last 19 years. Prior to her new role with Hidden River, she worked as a nurse in both the hospital setting and the school system. During her time as a school nurse, she developed and taught an education program for both elementary and middle school students.

Most recently, Stacie worked at RWJ Barnabas Health, where she began as the Nurse Manager for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and quickly worked her way up to Director of Nursing for the Children's Hospital of New Jersey. As Director of Nursing, she managed General Pediatrics, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), the NICU, Pediatric Conscious Sedation, Pediatric Float Pool, and the Child Life Program. Additionally, Stacie holds a master's degree in nursing administration. She is also recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as being skilled in emergency management.

"It has always been my philosophy that it is imperative to treat the whole person: mind, body, and spirit. Hidden River does just that. This position offers a unique opportunity for me to explore more of the psychological impact illness has on an individual," Stacie shares. "I have since been impressed by the hard work and dedication of the staff at Hidden River. They take a holistic approach, recognizing the importance of the emotional needs of the patients for total recovery. I am proud to be part of such an incredible team!"

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 11 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully-designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery.

