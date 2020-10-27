Introducing the New Name for Our Expanded and Enhanced QCPR

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., Oct 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Healthcare, committed to Research & Development and focused on building innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to unveil the new name for QCPR, our electronic health record (EHR) solution:

Harris Flex conveys the digital solution's flexibility and strength.

Today's solution for Healthcare: A patient-centered Electronic Health Record with powerful Decision Support and maximum flexibility.

"Healthcare organizations are continuously faced with new situations and challenges. The ability to rapidly adapt their EHR to their evolving clinical practice is key." says Santina Allen, Senior Executive Vice President for Harris Healthcare. "Our clients tell us that what they love most about their QCPR - now Harris Flex - solution is its built-in FLEXIBILITY. Many of our clients have made adaptations/localizations in their EHR solution to effectively reflect their specific workflows or meet their local requirements. Clients often make the changes entirely on their own, or with minimal assistance from our staff," Santina adds.

Read how in the UK, Lancashire Teaching Hospital has adapted its Harris Flex solution to meet COVID-19 challenges:

https://www.harrishealthcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Case-Study-LTH-July-3-2020-FINAL.pdf

Our new and enhanced Harris Flex solution brings key benefits and advantages to our current clients and prospective clients will quickly realize the advantages of an integrated, comprehensive, and flexible solution. Contrary to other EHR solutions which are inflexible and where customizations require costly support from the vendor, Harris Flex gives you the freedom to "flex" your EHR as you need it!

About Harris Flex: HARRIS Flex is a comprehensive, fully integrated, patient-centric electronic record system. It includes a full complement of modules and applications integrated in one single database. The solution provides clinical decision support and supports best practices.

Our new Harris Flex - Enterprise Edition extends the capabilities of Harris Flex to include the following:

Physician clinical documentation to document assessments such as History & Physical (H&P) and Review of Systems (ROS) as well as notes (Admission, Progress, Transfer and Discharge.) The intuitive, mobile application also allows the creation and exchange of Continuity of Care documents.

A launchpad that provides mobile access and enables physicians to review all patient information as well as sign off on orders and results "on-the-go"– from anywhere at any time.

Clinical insight via extraction of electronic health record data out of Harris Flex for analytics, to improve clinical processes and outcomes.

Streamlined medication reconciliation process throughout the continuum of care - during the home medication collection process, admission, discharge, and at all key transition points.

Telehealth capability for virtual visits while simultaneously enabling patient record documentation within Harris Flex.

System-wide web-based access accommodates anywhere access of patient records, including from home or from patient room to patient room.

accommodates anywhere access of patient records, including from home or from patient room to patient room. Next generation clinical documentation tailored to the specific needs of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals.

About Harris Healthcare:

Harris Healthcare is a global, leading provider of award-winning Digital Health Solutions that improve the safety, quality, and efficiency of patient care. Harris Healthcare provides proven, flexible solutions that make our clients successful by streamlining processes, increasing productivity, and driving positive clinical outcomes. For more details, visit http://www.harrishealthcare.com

