Introducing the New Nutu: Smarter Support for Lasting Health

Willow Laboratories unveils the next-generation Nutu app designed to track and meet the rigorous evidence-based standards required by the CDC Diabetes Prevention Program to support effective lifestyle change.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Laboratories announced today the launch of a major upgrade to Nutu, the digital health platform designed to support individuals with healthy living, diabetes prevention, and weight management. Using small, meaningful nudges, Nutu helps members build sustainable behavior change through habit tracking, personalized insights, and science-driven guidance. Building on the success of the initial Nutu launch, this version continues to use the proprietary Nutu Score and introduces enhanced features that make behavior change more intuitive, actionable, and effective.

"At Willow, our mission is to help people live longer, healthier lives — and to do it with ease," said Joe Kiani, founder and Executive Chairman of Willow Laboratories. "With the next generation of Nutu, we have created a smarter, more personalized app - designed to help people reduce health risks and establish habits that last, and, more broadly, to the populations served by employers, payers, and health systems. Our behavioral insights are empowering people to build healthier habits that help address risk factors for chronic disease and support a longer healthspan." Kiani adds, "Research from the CDC and sources like The Lancet prove that crash diets and quick fixes don't work. Nutu gives people a practical, empathetic, and evidence-based roadmap to improve their health, whether they're trying to prevent type 2 diabetes, lose weight, or simply feel better every day."

Nutu is part of Willow Laboratories' expanding ecosystem of digital and device-based innovations focused on diabetes prevention, weight management, and metabolic health. Developed by a multidisciplinary team of food scientists, registered dietitians, endocrinologists, algorithm engineers, and AI experts, Nutu integrates evidence-based programs, AI-driven personalization, and human-centered design to support lasting lifestyle change.

Dr. Rohit Kulkarni, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Chairman of Willow Laboratories' Scientific Advisory Board, said: "The science behind Nutu is compelling, and combining its ease of use should help people reach their health goals."

Nutu offers a Diabetes Prevention Program, with preliminary recognition from the CDC, and a Healthy Living program focused on weight health. The Diabetes Prevention Program curriculum is based on the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program, which has demonstrated long-term effectiveness in reducing the incidence of type 2 diabetes.1 The Healthy Living program supports the goals of those looking to lose weight and develop healthy habits for overall health.

The updated Nutu platform features a redesigned user experience, easier meal and activity logging, personalized, adaptive metabolic modeling, and an improved onboarding flow to support users from their first interaction.

New Features of Nutu

Enhanced Nutu Score Engine: A more advanced adaptive algorithm that integrates basal metabolic rate, food quality, macronutrients, sleep, and activity patterns into a single dynamic score that guides users toward their most impactful daily decisions. The immediate feedback from the Nutu Score empowers users to modify their behavior toward improved weight management.

A more advanced adaptive algorithm that integrates basal metabolic rate, food quality, macronutrients, sleep, and activity patterns into a single dynamic score that guides users toward their most impactful daily decisions. The immediate feedback from the Nutu Score empowers users to modify their behavior toward improved weight management. AI-Powered Precision Coaching: A smarter, more conversational digital coach that delivers personalized nutrition and activity guidance, anticipatory nudges, and real-time feedback to support sustainable habit change.

A smarter, more conversational digital coach that delivers personalized nutrition and activity guidance, anticipatory nudges, and real-time feedback to support sustainable habit change. Smarter Food Logging & Meal Insights: A rebuilt meal-logging experience that includes upgraded image recognition, faster nutrient analysis, barcode scanning, and restaurant nutrition insights across thousands of national chain locations. Food scoring is based on the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

A rebuilt meal-logging experience that includes upgraded image recognition, faster nutrient analysis, barcode scanning, and restaurant nutrition insights across thousands of national chain locations. Food scoring is based on the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Personalized Progress Reports & Nutrition Goals:

Daily and historical reports show how well users are meeting their nutritional targets, including protein, fiber, fats, sodium, and added sugar — helping them understand their progress and make smarter choices over time. Users can also set personal goals for activity, food tracking, and hydration.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have designed with Nutu. Our members love that our proprietary score refreshes daily, encouraging progress one day at a time and eliminating guilt," said Diane Perez, MD, MHCM, Vice President of Clinical and Business Development at Willow Laboratories.

Download Nutu Today

The next generation of Nutu is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

To learn more about Nutu or explore partnership opportunities, visit: http://www.willowlabs.ai

About Willow Laboratories

Willow Laboratories is a health-innovation company based in Irvine, CA, the inventor of rainbow technology, capable of measuring a dozen parameters noninvasively, including hemoglobin, carboxyhemoglobin, and methemoglobin, used in leading hospitals worldwide. Building on decades of clinical expertise, Willow is focused on tackling the growing diabetes and metabolic-health crisis through both medical devices and accessible digital tools designed to empower sustainable lifestyle change.

