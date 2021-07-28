Introducing the New PLUME & PETAL™ Spritz Ready-to-Drink Collection

In celebration of the new range, PLUME & PETAL has teamed up with emerging fashion designer Andrea Iyamah to create a special limited-edition drop. Andrea's bold, culturally rich swim and resort wear pieces have fast become a celebrity and fashion-set staple. Inspired by the drinks' fruit-forward flavors and aesthetic, Andrea has designed the ultimate summer accessory: a chic, colorful bucket hat that doubles as a cooler for the PLUME & PETAL Spritz cans. Featuring a detachable waterproof insert, the hat will keep you and your spritzes chill in style - for when an on-the-go moment spontaneously turns into a cocktail moment. The limited-edition PLUME & PETAL Ice Bucket Hat by Andrea Iyamah is available to pre-order now on Reserve Bar .

"As outdoor restrictions are lifting across the country, we are thrilled to introduce the new PLUME & PETAL Spritz cans right in time for summer for those looking for a fresh-tasting drink to enjoy wherever they are - at a picnic, beach, or in the comfort of your own home," said Jennifer Pisciotta, Global Vice President, Acceleration Brands at Bacardi. "We're also excited to join forces with the talented Andrea Iyamah, whose custom bucket hat creation for PLUME & PETAL is a fun, stylish summer accessory that also allows you to chill and savor your canned spritzes on-the-go."

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with PLUME & PETAL to announce the new PLUME & PETAL Spritz Ready-to-Drink and accompanying ice-bucket hat. As a designer, challenges excite me and creating my first-ever, all-in-one ice bucket hat was an undertaking that seamlessly brings together the best of fashion and cocktail culture for summer. I was inspired by the PLUME & PETAL fruit flavors, effervescence and feather motif in this special design, and hope the cans and bucket hat bring joy and style to everyone's outdoor occasions," added Andrea Iyamah, Fashion Designer.

PLUME & PETAL Spritz Ready-to-Drink is available nationwide in 355mL cans and can be purchased in 4-packs available in each individual flavor (SRP $12.99) or a multi-flavor 6-pack (SRP $17.99).

About PLUME & PETAL™

PLUME & PETAL is a collection of premium, low-ABV vodka infused with natural flavors from Bacardi Limited. With 20% ABV and no artificial sweeteners, PLUME & PETAL is ideal for those seeking a fresh tasting, enjoyable approach to imbibing. Infused with natural fruit, botanical and tea flavors, plus a hint of honey for a crisp, refreshing taste, PLUME & PETAL is available in 750ml bottles in three flavors: Cucumber Splash, Peach Wave, and Lemon Drift.

The new PLUME & PETAL™ Spritz Ready To Drink launching in April 2021 is made with premium vodka infused with natural flavors and sparkling water, and is available in the same beloved three flavors as the base spirit - Peach Spritz, Cucumber Spritz and Lemon Spritz. With 100-calories* per 355ml can, PLUME & PETAL Spritz Ready To Drink has no artificial sweeteners, is gluten-free and contains 4.5% ABV. For more information on PLUME & PETAL, please visit www.plumeandpetal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

The PLUME & PETAL brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

SAVOR RESPONSIBLY

*Plume & Petal Spritz RTD per 12 fl. Oz:

Average Analysis - Calories 100; Carbs 3.1G, Protein 0g, Fat 0g

Media Contact:

Johnny Ubri Cardona

Nike Communications

646.654.3433

[email protected]

SOURCE PLUME & PETAL