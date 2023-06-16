Introducing the New Sia Silk™ Sleep Mask: Supreme Comfort, Absolute Darkness, and Lash-Loving Pure Silk Design

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sia Silk is proud to introduce its transformative sleep mask, specially designed to combine the anti-aging benefits of high-quality silk with a unique deep eye cup design to protect delicate lashes. The Sia Silk sleep mask is expertly crafted with eye cups that are larger and deeper than the average mask currently available on the market – So that you can rest easy knowing your long lashes or expensive extensions are safe from damage or discomfort. The mask is available directly from Sia Silk online and via Amazon.

Luxurious silk sleep mask comes with satin travel bag and beautiful gift box. Unique design has larger and deeper eye cups

"After countless frustrating searches for a sleep mask that didn't damage my long eyelashes, I realized there was a major gap in the market," said Founder Evalee Gertz. "I initially designed this luxurious and comfortable sleep mask to address this problem. Due to its unique design, Sia Silk also blocks out light more effectively and won't slip or fall off during the night. Sia Silk is a solution that both stands out and elevates the sleep experience."

The Sia Silk mask features a higher cut nose and extra padding around the eyes, allowing it to conform to your face more effectively and block out light better than other masks. The Sia Silk mask has an adjustable strap, providing a perfect fit regardless of head size unlike the average mask on the market. And to enhance comfort and reduce hair snags, breakage, and frizz, the strap is also wrapped in silk, for smooth and gentle contact with hair and skin.

Apart from its innovative design, the Sia Silk sleep mask is made from the highest-quality, 100% pure mulberry Grade 6A, 22 momme silk — you'll love how divinely soft and durable it is. This all-natural, certified standard 100 OEKO-TEX® silk is not only safe for you but also friendly to the environment.

Pure silk's naturally anti-microbial properties help to prevent breakouts, wrinkles, and tangled, frizzy hair, while the smooth, gliding texture results in less pulling or snagging – ultimately promoting healthier skin and hair. And the non-absorbent nature of silk fiber helps retain skin's moisture, keeping valuable face-creams on the skin rather than absorbed by the mask.

"In today's fast-paced world, with smartphones and other electronic devices, it can be difficult to achieve total darkness for a good night's sleep," said Founder Evalee Gertz. "Our unique ergonomic design and complete light-blocking capabilities make this mask an essential item for anyone looking to improve their sleep quality. We invite you to experience the difference a high quality, thoughtfully designed silk sleep mask can make. See what it's like to wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated."

Ideal for side sleepers, headache sufferers, and travelers, the Sia Silk sleep mask is the ultimate solution for those seeking a comfortable, effective, and lash-friendly sleep mask.

