Introducing The New TruClimate 700 Modular Screw Chiller

WaterFurnace International

14 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace's new TruClimate 700 Modular Screw Chiller, available in 90, 115 or 140 ton units, offers a variable speed, single-screw solution that is ideal for large tonnage commercial and industrial applications with varying load requirements and higher water temperatures up to 145 degrees. Designed utilizing proven field-tested technology, this modular screw compressor chiller has a small footprint with 140 tons of capacity and fits through a standard 36" doorway. Each module can be individually isolated from other modules in the building for servicing without interrupting operation to other modules in the bank. With the ability to bank and control up to 1,400 tons, this modularity simplifies installation and serviceability.

By meeting high lift requirements even when the speed is reduced, the TruClimate 700 Modular Screw Chiller provides exceptional energy savings at high load conditions and provides premium value for new and existing buildings with varying load conditions. The heat recovery capabilities of this product are ideal for replacing gas fired boilers. This unit's high efficiency screw compressor also features variable speed control. This allows the system to ramp itself up and down as needed to achieve maximum performance—and maximum comfort. With the field-proven HydroLink Aurora controls platform that offers set-point control, trending and diagnostics, it's easy to service and easy to access.

For more information regarding the TruClimate 700 Modular Screw Chiller, click here.

About WaterFurnace International: WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of commercial, residential, industrial and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. WaterFurnace Commercial Solutions is more than an equipment manufacturer and strives to be a resource to make navigating the complex challenges of modern building and retrofitting a little simpler. Our purpose is to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind. For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on LinkedIn. Additional information about the Company and its products is available at www.waterfurnace.com.   

