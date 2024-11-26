INTRODUCING THE NEW WINTER COLLECTION FROM LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW

Make this festive season memorable with a carefully curated collection of gourmet chocolate-coated liquorice.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish confectionery brand LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW unveils a whimsical WINTER collection for the 2024 festive season, showcasing its range of gourmet chocolate-coated liquorice. New to the collection this year, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW introduces the impressive ADVENT CALENDAR, containing double the amount of liquorice, as there is no such thing as too much! For cocoa enthusiasts, a brand-new flavor, DOUBLE CHOCOLATE, has also been added to the collection of chocolate-coated liquorice jars, joined by popular favorites – CLASSIC CARAMEL, CRISPY RASPBERRY, and FROZEN MINT and the WINTER SELECTION BOX.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW Winter Collection 2024

The WINTER collection will be available to order online at Food52 (Advent Calendar only), https://lakridsbybulow.com, Amazon, and specialty retailers across North America.

Inspired by the cozy flavors of a traditional Danish Christmas, the WINTER collection includes an extravaganza of gourmet liquorice gifts, making one-of-a-kind presents for loved ones, and extra-special treats to enjoy around the table at the end of your holiday feasts – or keeping for yourself if it's too good to share. The collection is delicious enough to convert liquorice haters into lovers and spread the festive cheer!

Here in the US, it's fair to say liquorice is a polarizing flavor - maybe even more so than pumpkin spice. However, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW believes its Danish gourmet liquorice can convert even some of the biggest haters and is on a mission to make the world love liquorice, one liquorice at a time, and what better occasion than the happiest time of the year? LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW has been known to convert even the most adverse liquorice sceptics - so make sure to share yours with a hater this holiday season!

About LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is an international premium confectionery brand founded on the Danish island of Bornholm in July 2007, offering distinctive products based on innovative combinations of liquorice and chocolate. With stores across Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and The United Arab Emirates, its products are sold through nearly 2,000 retailers in 35 countries. LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, the first confectionery company globally to adopt 100% recycled plastic jars in 2019, recently earned B Corp certification, reinforcing its commitment to high social and environmental standards.

About #ShareItWithAHater

On October 12, 2021, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW launched the world's largest sampling campaign, #ShareItWithAHater, with a campaign film highlighting the brand's mission to make the world love liquorice. LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW will offer anyone, anywhere, a free sample of its liquorice if they promise to share the polarizing snack with a hater and join the brand mission. According to calculations, what is believed to be the world's greatest sampling will convert 84% of the world into liquorice lovers in… 412 years and 292 days.

