Introducing the "Newest Arrival" from Young Living Essential Oils: Seedlings™ Baby Care Line

Seedlings™ features a complete line of products that are naturally derived and plant-based to care for the littlest member of the family, including: Baby Wipes, Diaper Rash Cream, Baby Lotion, Baby Wash & Shampoo, Baby Oil, Linen Spray and a Gift Bundle. Young Living Seedlings™ also features the soothing scent of lavender essential oil to help create a calming environment – from bath time to bedtime and in between.

To celebrate the launch of Seedlings™, Young Living has partnered with mom and actress, Ellen Pompeo, to unveil the baby care line just in time for Mother's Day. "Essential oils have long been part of my wellness routine. And now I can extend that plant-based care to my whole family with Seedlings," said Pompeo.

"I welcomed a new baby to my family last year, so the development of Seedlings has been very close to my heart," said Lyndi Smith, senior vice president of global marketing at Young Living. "Young Living believes in the precious moments of parenthood. We focused on formulating a baby care line that allows parents to feel confident about the gentle lotions and soaps they put on their baby – from head to precious toes."

Made specifically for newborns and infants, Seedlings uses infant-safe essential oils and are free from harmful ingredients to help parents and families gently comfort and care for their little ones. Dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic, Seedlings is made from the purest ingredients and is formulated without lanolin, parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals or synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colorants or dyes.

The complete Young Living Seedlings™ baby care line includes:

Young Living Seedlings™ Baby Wipes

Suggested Retail Price: $34 USD (3 pk), $66 USD (6 pk)

Seedlings™ Baby Wipes are ultra-soft and comfortable with a soothing formula that leaves skin moisturized, soft, and smooth while providing gentle and thorough cleansing without drying your infant's delicate skin. Soft, thick, and versatile, these wipes can handle a diaper change or a lunchtime cleanup, and can be used on any part of your infant's skin.

Young Living Seedlings™ Diaper Rash Cream

Suggested Retail Price: $27 USD

Seedlings™ Diaper Rash Cream is a thick, Lavender-scented cream that reduces the duration and severity of diaper rash when applied at the first sign of redness. It soothes on contact, protects your baby's delicate skin, and acts as a physical barrier to wetness.

Young Living Seedlings™ Baby Lotion

Suggested Retail Price: $23 USD

Seedlings™ Baby Lotion is Young Living's gentle moisturizer specially formulated for infants' delicate skin. Formulated with 100 percent naturally derived ingredients and a Lavender-infused essential oil blend, this non-greasy lotion will soothe your baby with a light, calming scent and no unwanted ingredients.

Young Living Seedlings™ Baby Wash & Shampoo

Suggested Retail Price: $29 USD

Seedlings™ Baby Wash & Shampoo has a gentle, tear-fear formula cleanses both skin and hair, while its light scent calms and soothes baby. It leaves skin and hair clean and soft and makes tangles easy to comb out.

Young Living Seedlings™ Baby Oil

Suggested Retail Price: $24 USD

Seedlings™ Baby Oil is a mild, gentle product that contains 100 percent pure essential oils diluted to an appropriate strength. Its naturally derived, plant-based formula is lightly scented with Young Living's proprietary Calm blend of Lavender, Coriander, Bergamot, Ylang Ylang, and Geranium. Formulated without mineral oil, it is vegan friendly and suitable for everyday use.

Young Living Seedlings™ Linen Spray

Suggested Retail Price: $16 USD

Seedlings™ Linen Spray is a gentle, alcohol-free spray that adds a calming aroma to linens with a formula specially created for infants. It can be used to refresh crib sheets, blankets, car seats, clothing, and other fabrics with the calming aroma of Lavender, Bergamot, Ylang Ylang, and other pure essential oils.

