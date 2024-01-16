INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION OF COMPLEXION PRODUCTS: MAKEUP REVOLUTION LAUNCHES SKIN SILK SERUM FOUNDATION AND BRIGHT LIGHT FACE GLOW

Launching at Ulta Beauty on January 14, 2024, the Makeup Revolution Skin Silk Serum Foundation is a next generation offering that features a revolutionary weightless formula with a radiant satin finish. Providing a breathable feel and light-to-medium coverage for a true-skin healthy glow, the Makeup Revolution Skin Silk Serum Foundation feels like skin - but on a really good day. Powered by skincare for an optimal complexion both on and off, this new launch is infused with hyaluronic and a peptide complex to hydrate and visibly plump the complexion with every application. Soft as silk and light as air, the Makeup Revolution Skin Silk Serum Foundation is launching with 20 shades, is perfect for all skin types, and doesn't clog pores.

Makeup Revolution put Skin Silk Serum Foundation to the test with a blind user trial of 59 testers in 2 weeks. The results?:

94% agreed Skin Silk feels weightless

89% agreed Skin Silk gave their skin a healthy glow

87% agreed Skin Silk helped to blur their imperfections

Following the January launch of Skin Silk Serum Foundation, Revolution Beauty introduces their next complexion innovation - Bright Light Face Glow - slated to launch in-store and online at Target on February 18, 2024. Instantly illuminating the complexion, this versatile, glow-boosting skin tint effectively evens out the skin, delivering a lit-from-within glow with five sheer, tinted shades. Made to maximise every application, this advanced formula is infused with glycerin to smooth and moisturise the complexion, providing a covetable summer glow all year round. Whether used on its own for a natural glow, as an illuminating primer, mixed into foundation or as a liquid highlighter, the Makeup Revolution Bright Light Face Glow features a magic wand applicator to tint and glow in just one swipe.

"Post-pandemic, there has been a huge shift towards 'no-makeup, makeup' and a healthy, natural look. We developed Skin Silk, our first-ever serum foundation, and Bright Light Face Glow as a response to our customer's need for lightweight, skin-loving complexion products that are not only high quality, but affordable too," Makeup Revolution's Brand and Product Director, Jenny Fraser explains.

These launches at Ulta and Target reinforce the brand's commitment to accessible and high-quality beauty solutions. Both products emphasise a blend of skincare benefits, makeup versatility, and inclusivity, encapsulating Revolution Beauty's ethos of 'Beauty for All.'

Makeup Revolution Skin Silk Serum Foundation ($14 USD) will be available for purchase in store and online at Ulta.com on January 14, 2024 and online at RevolutionBeauty.US on January 31, 2024. Makeup Revolution Bright Light Face Glow ($12 USD) will be available for purchase in store and online at Target.com on February 18, 2024 and available now online at RevolutionBeauty.US.

Revolution Beauty is a British-based cosmetics company available in over 49 countries worldwide. Makeup Revolution is a brand within Revolution Beauty, accompanied by Makeup Revolution, Revolution Haircare, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest-growing company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, never tested on animals and 93% vegan (and growing!).

