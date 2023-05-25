Introducing the Next Generation of Revolutionary BORA® Tool Clamp Edges™

News provided by

BORA Tool

25 May, 2023, 10:03 ET

TROY, Mich., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools and woodworking accessories, has added a new Clamp Edge™ with a revolutionary extension mechanism to their line of saw guides.

The all-new BORA® NGX 96-inch Quick-Connect Clamp Edge™ makes breaking down sheet goods and boards quicker and more accurate than ever. Hook the straight edge saw guide across your board, line up your cut, and clamp it to your material all from one side. The redesigned ergonomic sliding clamp handle allows easy one-side clamping and adjustment. Made of heavy-gauge, rigid aluminum for extreme durability, the 96-inch Clamp Edge™ includes the 48-inch Clamp Edge™ and 48-inch Quick Connect Extension. The Quick-Connect Extension is designed with revolutionary technology for a quick, tool free connection of the extrusions.

The new NGX Clamp Edge™ and 96-inch Quick-Connect Extension are compatible with all NGX Saw Guide System accessories for use with circular saws, routers, jig saws, and more. Extend the accuracy of your NGX Clamp Edge™ with the new Saw Plate RT with tool free saw mounting technology for easy cuts in boards and sheet goods.

"We are excited to launch our second generation of NGX Clamp Edges™. Professionals and DIYers alike love the NGX line for its precision and ease of use, but we wanted to give them additional features to take their work to the next level. We've achieved this with upgrades to the Clamp Edge™ and the addition of the groundbreaking tool free connection of the aluminum extrusions. These changes will make this system a must-have for any shop owner." said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool.

Key Features of the new NGX 96-inch Quick-Connect Clamp Edge™ include:

  • Tool Free Extension Rail Connecter Mechanism
  • Ergonomic Sliding Clamp for Quick, Easy One-Sided Clamping
  • Heavy Gauge, Rigid Aluminum Construction
  • Compatible with NGX Accessories
  • View Full Product Details

For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 248-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool
BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit boratool.com.

Media Contact:
For review requests or questions, contact [email protected] or 248-825-8209.

SOURCE BORA Tool

Also from this source

BORA® Tool Launches New MiteriX Compact™ Angle Duplicator

BORA® Tool Adds New Saw Plate with Tool-Free Saw Mounting to Their Saw Guide Lineup

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.