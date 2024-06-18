INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION OF THE WRENSILVA RECORD CONSOLE COLLECTION: A FUSION OF TIMELESS DESIGN AND WARM, FAITHFUL SOUND

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrensilva ®, synonymous with handmade craftsmanship and an unmatched music listening experience for the home, proudly unveils the next-generation Wrensilva Record Console Collection. Featuring the meticulously handcrafted M1 and The Standard models, the new Wrensilva Collection is a testament to timeless design with elegant heirloom-quality details and a warm, signature sound shaped with respected music creators . Created for the design-inspired music lover, Wrensilva is a musical centerpiece for the home that merges beautiful design with a signature sound and seamless music integration.

Each console is meticulously built by hand in San Diego's vibrant Barrio Logan district, infusing soul and character into every detail. The new Collection is inspired by the rich textures of old recording studios and classic consoles with a contemporary spirit that engages all senses. The Collection epitomizes timeless design, with many customization options for every taste.

Each console exudes exquisite craftsmanship with locally sourced hand-selected woods and finishes—including Blonde Mahogany, Tobacco Walnut, and classic Natural Walnut— sumptuous leather-lined record pockets, and brushed metal legs. The introduction of new duo-weave speaker fabrics further enhances the visual appeal, effortlessly blending into any interior space. In addition, the new consoles can be styled sans fabric covers for a bold display of the custom speakers featuring a beautiful horizontal wood grain pattern taken from a single source of wood.

"At Wrensilva, our key design principle is timelessness with a dash of the unexpected," said Debra Salyer, co-founder and chief design officer at Wrensilva. "We're committed to high-quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design decisions that take our products out of the norm, elevating them beyond furniture pieces to something that's part of your music life for generations."

At the heart of the Collection lies the Wrensilva signature sound—a symphony of craftsmanship and innovation. Co-founder and audio leader Scott Salyer has meticulously sculpted the next evolution of Wrensilva's soundscape with insights from respected sound creators including producer and mixer Giles Martin of Abbey Road Studios, mix engineer and studio owner Manny Marroquin of Larrabee Studios, and producer Joe Harley from Blue Note Records. Custom-built speakers, a floating split-plinth belt-driven turntable, and cutting-edge audio components harmonize to deliver an authentic, warm, and expansive listening experience that is the hallmark of the new Collection.

"Our signature is a warm, faithful sound. It's not about us, it's about what the artist made," said Scott Salyer. "It is difficult to stay out of the way and that is why collaborating with creators is so important to us." Giles Martin added, "It sounds as warm and wonderful as it looks. With a truth and honesty that brings your favorite albums alive." Manny Marroquin remarked, "This is like bringing the studio home."

The new Collection offers unparalleled versatility in music enjoyment. Seamlessly combining analog and digital technologies, Wrensilva consoles let you effortlessly switch between vinyl or streaming music from any source. Each console features Sonos multi-room functionality, allowing any music source to be played throughout the home.

To celebrate the new Collection and to ensure an epic first needle drop experience, all new Wrensilva consoles include a curated vinyl set, handpicked for an unforgettable first listen. Wrensilva Presents, Volume One celebrates 85 Years of Blue Note Records with three timeless albums, handpicked in collaboration with Blue Note president Don Was. Each record epitomizes the highest standards of quality and artistry, enriching the collections of Wrensilva owners with essential pieces that contribute to a truly exceptional listening experience the moment their console arrives.

The new Wrensilva Record Console Collection is now available for purchase with The Standard starting at $14,880 and the M1 starting at $18,880. For more information about the new Wrensilva Collection, please visit wrensilva.com .

About Wrensilva

Handmade in San Diego since 2016, Wrensilva is reawakening the spirit of HiFi with a truly unmatched music experience. Our build-to-order record consoles are a centerpiece for home listening, blending timeless design with modern audio performance. Each piece, meticulously crafted with elegantly grained hardwoods and carefully selected materials, embodies our unwavering commitment to heirloom quality that can be passed down. With a team deeply rooted in music, sound engineering, and design, we ensure that every Wrensilva console delivers exquisite aesthetics and creator-approved music immersion. Seamlessly switching between vinyl and streaming music, our consoles offer music lovers the freedom to enjoy their music however they listen in their homes. Nothing sounds like a Wrensilva.

