Introducing the Next Level in Performance: Official Wilson® Basketball and Volleyball Uniforms, Exclusively Available Through SquadLocker®

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SquadLocker, the industry-leading provider of custom athletic team apparel and gear, is proud to announce a game-changing collaboration with Wilson, the world's premiere athletic brand. Together, they are launching an exclusive line of Wilson brand sublimated uniforms. Beginning with Basketball and Volleyball these official custom uniforms will be exclusively available through SquadLocker.

This collaboration combines the innovation, performance, and iconic style that Wilson is renowned for with SquadLocker's cutting-edge technology, streamlined customization, and unbeatable convenience. The result is a collection of basketball and volleyball uniforms that are second to none, providing teams and athletes with the ultimate competitive edge.

Key features of the new Wilson Basketball and Volleyball uniforms available exclusively at SquadLocker include:

**Unmatched Quality & Style**:
The Wilson collection of uniforms exudes a winning style and confidence. Durable and built to last from season to season Wilson's commitment to excellence shines through in every piece of the collection. Featuring colorful and classic designs in moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics

**Unprecedented Speed & Power**:
The Wilson custom sublimated uniforms are powered by SquadLocker's single-unit decoration and fulfillment. With no order minimums, uniforms can be shipped in bulk or direct-to-player in 3-5 days all season long. 

SquadLocker's web application and e-commerce platform allow teams to logos and player personalization with ease. Teams can create player packs, fundraise in-app, track orders, and more. 

"Wilson and SquadLocker are excited to introduce this game-changing line of basketball and volleyball uniforms to athletes, coaches, and fans everywhere," said Gary Goldberg, President, and Founder of SquadLocker. "Our partnership brings together the best of both worlds, combining Wilson's unmatched expertise in athletic apparel and accessories with SquadLocker's innovative apparel technology platform. We believe this collection will redefine what athletes expect from their uniforms."

The exclusive Wilson Basketball and Volleyball uniform collection is available now at SquadLocker, providing teams and athletes of all levels with the opportunity to elevate their game to the next level. SquadLocker will provide a dedicated uniform expert to assist in finding the perfect uniform solution for their unique needs.

To learn more about Wilson Basketball and Volleyball uniforms, please visit SquadLocker.com/Uniforms/Wilson.

About Wilson:
Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a part of Amer Sports Group, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history, and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, and Golf. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

About SquadLocker:
SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to mass-customize decorated custom apparel and free up time for organizers, coaches, teachers, and youth leaders.

In addition to working with 70+ top brands including Wilson®, Under Armour®, Adidas®, and Nike®, SquadLocker manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line (SquadGEAR™) which facilitates immediate production and shipping achieving top-speed turnaround.

To learn more, visit the SquadLocker website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lara Michaud, SquadLocker
[email protected]

