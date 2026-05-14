Introducing The Nexus Forum: A New Global Biopharma Partnership Summit to Accelerate China-Global Strategic Collaboration

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPPA and Yao Yuan are proud to announce the launch of The Nexus Forum, a premier international partnering platform designed to accelerate strategic collaboration between China's rapidly emerging biotech innovators and global pharmaceutical leaders.

The inaugural event, The Nexus Prelude, will take place on May 28, 2026, at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, strategically timed immediately ahead of the ASCO Annual Meeting. This invite-only executive summit will bring together senior leaders from multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators, investors, and cross-border business development teams for high-level partnering, scientific exchange, and strategic collaboration discussions.

The launch of The Nexus Forum comes at a transformative moment for the global biopharmaceutical industry. According to recent industry analyses, China-originated transactions accounted for approximately 66% of global pharmaceutical licensing deal value in Q1 2026, underscoring the growing importance of Chinese innovation within the global healthcare ecosystem.

"The global biotech landscape is entering a new era," said John Xu, Founder of NAPPA. "China-originated innovation, combined with global clinical development and commercialization capabilities, is becoming one of the defining engines of value creation in biopharma."

The Nexus Forum is designed to serve as a long-term institutional platform connecting China-originated innovation with global pharmaceutical development, commercialization, and investment capabilities. The initiative aims to facilitate strategic licensing transactions, co-development partnerships, NewCo formation, cross-border capital collaboration, and M&A opportunities across the biopharmaceutical industry.

The organizers envision The Nexus Forum evolving into a recurring global partnering ecosystem operating alongside major international healthcare conferences and investment forums. The platform will initially focus on oncology, autoimmune disease, and later expand into CNS, metabolic disorders, next-generation biologics, cell therapy, and AI-enabled drug discovery.

"The Nexus Forum was created to become far more than a conference," said Gui-Dong Zhu, CEO of SparX Biopharmaceutical and member of the Forum organizing committee. "Our vision is to establish an enduring global platform where scientific innovation, strategic capital, and pharmaceutical leadership converge across regions to accelerate the next generation of biopharmaceutical breakthroughs."

About The Nexus Forum

The Nexus Forum — Annual China–Global Biopharma Partnership Summit is a premier international partnering platform dedicated to fostering strategic collaboration between Chinese biotech innovators and global pharmaceutical leaders. Through executive summits, strategic partnering programs, scientific showcases, and curated networking initiatives, The Nexus Forum aims to accelerate the globalization of next-generation biopharmaceutical innovation and strengthen cross-border collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

Event Information

The Nexus Prelude

May 28, 2026

Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

Applications: https://sparxbio.com/event/summit/

Sponsorship & other inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE The Nexus Prelude