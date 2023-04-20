Introducing The OffGrid Fold: The Revolutionary Faraday Key Fob Bag That Folds Itself Closed and Protects Your Car from All Types of Digital Car Theft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OffGrid, a leading provider of high-quality security products, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, The OffGrid Fold, a collapsible Faraday Key Fob Bag that is able to fold itself closed and protects your car from all theft.

The OffGrid Fold Key Fob Faraday Bag What Digital Car Theft Looks Like

With the increasing prevalence of car hacking, the frequency of cyberattacks on cars increased by 225% from 2018 to 2021. Nearly 85% of attacks in 2021 were carried out remotely, outnumbering physical attacks four to one. Keyless entry and key fob attacks account for 50% of all vehicle thefts. Thieves only need to be close to the key fob for a hacker to pick up and reproduce its signal.

OffGrid Fold is the perfect solution to this problem. It is a compact, foldable bag that uses advanced Faraday technology to block all wireless signals, ensuring that your car key fob is protected from all remote digital car theft.

The OffGrid Fold is designed with convenience in mind. Its innovative folding mechanism allows it to be easily folded open, and when folded closed it's small enough to fit in your pocket or purse. The bag is made from high-quality materials that are both durable and water-resistant, ensuring that your car key fob stays protected in all weather conditions.

"We believe that this product help makes it easier for everyone to always have a Faraday bag on them at all times," says managing partner Nick Adelchanow. "Investing in the Fold Key Fob pouch is a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with knowing your car and home are safe. Don't let thieves take advantage of your keyless entry system."

OffGrid Fold is now available for purchase on the company's website and is priced at $24.

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://offgrid.co.

